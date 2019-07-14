This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
The Kerry warm-up:

Tommy Walsh Source: James Crombie/INPHO

David Clifford Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Peter Keane Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Paul Murphy and Dara Moynihan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It looks like we’re in for a scorcher in Killarney today. Who do you think will be able to survive the heat and get a result?


Kerry (71)
Mayo (60)
Draw (7)



And here’s the Mayo team:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
12. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. James Carr (Ardagh)

Here’s how Kerry are named to line out:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)

The stakes are high in Killarney today.

It might the opening round of the Super 8s, but both sides know that a win today will give them a huge chance of progressing out of Group 1 and into the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Kerry know how fine the margins are after they fell short last year.

Mayo will certainly be bolstered by the return of Lee Keegan but can they come away with a result from Fitzgerald Stadium?

We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes along with any late changes before the 4pm throw-in so do stay with us.

