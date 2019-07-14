17 mins ago

The stakes are high in Killarney today.

It might the opening round of the Super 8s, but both sides know that a win today will give them a huge chance of progressing out of Group 1 and into the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Kerry know how fine the margins are after they fell short last year.

Mayo will certainly be bolstered by the return of Lee Keegan but can they come away with a result from Fitzgerald Stadium?

We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes along with any late changes before the 4pm throw-in so do stay with us.