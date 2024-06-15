Kerry fire 4-13 against Waterford, Cork narrowly defeat Galway

Results

Kerry 4-13 Waterford 0-9

Cork 1-12 Galway 1-10

Mayo 2-15 Kildare 0-5

Tipperary 2-4 Armagh 0-10

*****

KERRY SECURED THEIR quarter final place in the race for the TG4 All-Ireland SFC as they eased to a 16-point victory over Waterford at Fitzgerald Stadium in a one-sided encounter today.

Kerry, playing with a strong breeze in the first half blew the Waterford challenge away with some power-packed football and led by 2-10 to 0-3 at half time. Kerry led by 1-2 to 0-1 after 10 minutes with Hannah O’Donoghue getting on the end of a brilliant combination with Emma Dineen to finish smartly to the back of the net.

O’Donoghue turned provider to feed Danielle O’Leary for Kerry’s second goal in the 22nd minute

Half-time substitute Siofra O’Shea hit the Waterford net after being fed by Niamh Ní Chonchúir in the 36th minute to put Kerry 3-11 to 0-6 ahead and it was difficult to see Waterford coming back into the contest.

Both sides ran their bench as the game petered out in the final quarter but there was one final act when Siofra O’Shea fed Emma Dineen for an easy finish to the back of the net.

Advertisement

Waterford must now beat Donegal in next week’s encounter if they are to advance from the group.

Cork are through to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals following a pulsating win over Galway at MTU Cork.

Hannah Looney celebrates her goal for Cork. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Kilkerrin-Clonberne forward Olivia Divilly arrowed a vicious shot into the top corner to make it 1-7 to 0-5 for Galway, before a pair of converted Katie Quirke frees left a goal between the sides at half time at 1-7 to 0-7.

Quirke and Divilly converted frees at either end to kickstart the second half. Goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower bravely denied Cork a goal but was powerless to prevent substitute Hannah Looney from netting to make it 1-9 to 1-8 after 47 minutes.

Quirke and Ailish Morrisey swapped points to keep the bare minimum between the sides with ten minutes left. The next score would be crucial and Rachel Leahy notched it. Katie Quirke pushed a resurgent Cork three clear before Ailbhe Davoren made it 1-12 to 1-10 in the dying embers.

Goals from the Cafferky sisters wrapped up an impressive victory for Mayo which sends them into the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC.

A dominant Mayo first half was more than enough to compensate for an average second half where Kildare shot four points and threatened the Mayo goal on several occasions — but were denied each time by the outstanding goalkeeper Laura Brennan.

In truth, the outcome was clear from the 18th minute when Mayo raced into a 0-7 0-1 lead.

Maria Cannon led the way on the scoreboard, but Mayo had several other impressive performers, such as the tireless Erin Murray, Aoife Geraghty, Fionnuala McLaughlin and Ciara Durkan.

Armagh made the long trip to FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles to face Tipperary knowing that victory would guarantee them a home quarter-final in the TG4 All-Ireland serie but they didn’t bank on two second half Tipperary goals in three minutes rocking them back on their heels during the course of this very lively encounter.

The visitors were the better side in the first half and could have enjoyed a greater lead than the 0-4 to 0-3 scoreline had they taken their chances.

Armagh extended their leads though through Emily Druse and Kelly Mallon, but Tipp hit back with an Aishling Moloney goal in the 13th minute to draw the sides level again.

And, the Armagh net was rattled again three minutes later when Anna Rose Kennedy was on the end of a wonderful passing movement to beat Anna Carr with a looping shot.

Armagh responded well and they kicked the final three scores of the game through Kelly Mallon (2) and Angela McGuigan to rescue a point and remain unbeaten in the series as they advance to the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC..