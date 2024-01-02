Waterford edge out Kerry by 11 points in feisty affair

Munster Hurling League Group B

Waterford 3-23

Kerry 3-12

WATERFORD SECURED AN 11-point victory over Kerry in a feisty affair at a rain-sodden Austin Stack Park.

Both sides made three changes before throw in and, interestingly, the sons of famous fathers Luke Crowley and Cillian Bonnar did not start.

The early exchanges were tight with Shane Conway giving Kerry the lead but Jack Prendergast replied with a free as the sides swapped early scores.

Two Padraig Fitzgerald points and a superb effort from Jack Fagan had Waterford 0-4 to 0-3 in front after 10 minutes. Waterford then struck for a goal after good work from Prendergast with the clinical Jack Fagan making no mistake.

Shane Conway kept Kerry in touch from a free before Padraig Fitzgerald gave Waterford a 1-5 to 0-4 lead. Fionan Mackessy was outstanding at the back for the Kingdom with Shane Conway catching the eye at midfield, but as the half wore on the exchanges became more physical.

Waterford were dealt a double blow just shy of the break. Conor Runty was shown a black card for a pull down on Michael Leane inside the area and Conway stepped up to convert the resulting penalty with a bullet of a strike to the net.

Jack Prendergast then capitalised on a Kerry error to notch Waterford’s second goal and give them a 2-13 to 1-7 lead at the end of the third quarter. However, Maurice O’Connor offered Kerry a lifeline with a goal after Dan Goggin turned over possession close to the Déise net and the gap down to six.

Waterford didn’t waver, though, and they showed their strength to score a third goal after the hour mark. Michael Kiely was on hand for a third assist for the goal, setting up Paudie Fitzgerald to strike from close range to rubber stamp the result.

Conway was on target with a consolation penalty before the end.

Scorers for Waterford: P Fitzgerald (1-9, 5fs), J Fagan (1-2), J Prendergast (1-2, 2f), P Curran (0-3), M Kiely (0-2), K Bennett, S Fitzgerald, T Barron, M Fitzgerald, S Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (2-7, 2-0 pen, 6fs,), M O’Connor (1-0), D Goggin( 0-2) , M Leane, R Walsh, K O’Connor (0-1each)

Kerry

1. Diarmuid Quirke (Dr Crokes)

2. Daithí Griffin (St Brendan’s)

3. Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

17. Evan Murphy

5. Morgan Madden (Tralee)

6. Ronan Walsh (Kilmoyley)

7. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

8. Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

9. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

10. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

11. Dan Goggin (Causeway)

12. Killian Hayes (Kilmallock)

13. Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes)

14. Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

15. Fionan Mackessy (St Brendans)

Subs:

Maurice O’Connor (Kilmoyley) for G Dooley (half time)

Niall Mulcahy (Mungret) for M Madden (half time)

Feilim O’Sullivan (Ballyheigue) for D Shanahan (47)

Luke Crowley (Rathmore) for B Barrett (47)

Seanie Brosnan (St Brendans) for T Doyle (53)

Tomas O’Connor (Crotta O’Neills ) for K Hayes (55)

Flor McCarthy (Kilmoyley) for R Walsh (65)

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

18. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

4. Brian Looby (Abbeyside)

20. P J Fanning (Mount Sion)

6. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

7. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

8. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

11. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

12. Paudie Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

13. Seanie Callaghan (Abbeyside)

14. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

22. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

Subs:

Michael Mullaney (Stradbally) for S Callaghan (57)

Cillian Bonnar (Dun Aill) for S Walsh (63)

Mairtin Power (Cluain Fhia) for T Barron (63)

Rory Furling (Ruan Mor) for P Curran (69)

William Hassett (Cluain Fhia) for J Fagan (72)

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Cork)