Sons of All-Ireland winners to make debuts in Kerry-Waterford hurling clash

LUKE CROWLEY, SON of Kerry All-Ireland football winner Johnny, is set to make his senior inter-county hurling debut tonight.

And there’s another notable father-son link with opponents Waterford, with Cillian Bonnar from Dunhill in line for his starting senior debut, also at corner forward.

His Dad, Colm, is the former Tipperary manager and a two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner.

Rathmore clubman Crowley takes the 15 jersey in the Kingdom team to face Waterford in the opening round of the Munster Hurling League at Austin Stack Park, Tralee [throw-in 7.30pm].

Crowley is a rising dual star. He scored all but one of Rathmore’s points — 0-14 (6f, 1’65’) — as they won the Kerry junior hurling championship title last summer. He also bagged a goal for East Kerry in their Kerry senior football final triumph, coming off the bench, and was a Munster U20 football winner last year.

His father, Johnny, won three All-Ireland senior medals with the county, and claimed an All-Star award in 2001.

The Kerry hurlers are captained by midfielder Shane Conway. Manager Stephen Molumphy faces his native county tonight and has experimented with his line-up.

For Waterford, Kieran Bennett returns to the starting team, having arrived home last month after a year away travelling. Brian Looby, who was the Déise football captain in recent years, is named in defence.

Shaun O’Brien, Mark Fitzgerald Jack Fagan, Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran are amongst Waterford’s established names.

Meanwhile, Cork have named their team for tomorrow evening’s McGrath Cup football opener against Clare.

Defender Kevin Flahive makes his inter-county comeback after a long period on the sidelines through injury. He tore his cruciate in the 2022 Munster championship defeat to Kerry.

Darragh Cashman, an All-Ireland minor winner in 2019, starts at wing-back, and Conor Corbett is part of an exciting full-forward line, having participated in a recent AFL Combine and enjoyed underage success.

Throw-in at Clarecastle GAA Astro Pitch is 7pm. Cooraclare is unavailable, as per Munster GAA.

The Cork Senior Football team to play Clare in the McGrath Cup has been announced https://t.co/W8MGFtzMWP#sportsdirectireland #BorntoPlay — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 1, 2024

Kerry (v Waterford)

1. Diarmuid Quirke (Dr Crokes)

2. Daithí Griffin (St Brendan’s), 3. Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw), 4. Séamie Foran (Ballyheigue)

5. Morgan Madden (Tralee), 6. Ronan Walsh (Kilmoyley), 7. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

8. Brandon Barrett (Causeway), 9. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

10. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue), 11. Dan Goggin (Causeway), 12. Niall Mulcahy (Mungret, Limerick)

13. Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes), 14. Gavin Dooley (Causeway), 15. Luke Crowley (Rathmore).

Waterford (v Kerry)

1. Shaun O’Brien (DLS)

2. Willie Hassey (Clonea), 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Brian Looby (Abbeyside)

5. Callum O’Neill (Passage), 6. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Jack Fagan (DLS)

8. Tom Barron (FMW), 9. Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 11. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan), 12. Paudie Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

13. Seanie Callaghan (Abbeyside), 14. Sean Walsh (FMW), 15. Cillian Bonnar (Dunhill).

Cork (v Clare)

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 4. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), 6. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), 7. Brian O’ Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg), 9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Eoghan Mc Sweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), 12. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. David Buckley (Newcestown), 14. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), 15. Blake Murphy (St Vincents).

- Additional reporting from Fintan O’Toole