Tuesday 2 August 2022
Kerry and Wexford hurling finals to start TG4's live GAA club coverage for new season

The Kingdom decider is on this Sunday with the Wexford final on 14 August.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 3:23 PM
Austin Stack Park will host the Kerry final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TG4′S GAA COUNTY final coverage for the 2022 season is set to commence this weekend with the Kerry hurling decider next Sunday 7 August, with the Wexford hurling final to follow on Sunday 14 August.

This Sunday’s game of choice is a milestone for hurling in the Kingdom, the first time their senior showpiece has been broadcast live on TV.

The final will be contested by 2017 champions Ballyduff and 2019 winners Causeway, the latter having defeated three-in-a-row seeking Kilmoyley at the semi-final stage. Throw-in on Sunday is 3pm in Austin Stack Park with the coverage beginning at 2.45pm.

The following Sunday will see the Wexford senior hurling decider live on TG4 at 3pm at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The identity of the finalists will be known after this Sunday’s semi-final ties, a double-header at the same venue. The opening last four game sees 2019 winners St Martin’s play 2018 champions Naomh Éanna at 4pm, while reigning kingpins Rapparees meet 2013 finalists Ferns St Aidan’s at 6pm.

