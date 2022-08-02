Kerry and Wexford hurling finals to start TG4's live GAA club coverage for new season

TG4′S GAA COUNTY final coverage for the 2022 season is set to commence this weekend with the Kerry hurling decider next Sunday 7 August, with the Wexford hurling final to follow on Sunday 14 August.

This Sunday’s game of choice is a milestone for hurling in the Kingdom, the first time their senior showpiece has been broadcast live on TV.

Advertisement

The final will be contested by 2017 champions Ballyduff and 2019 winners Causeway, the latter having defeated three-in-a-row seeking Kilmoyley at the semi-final stage. Throw-in on Sunday is 3pm in Austin Stack Park with the coverage beginning at 2.45pm.

The following Sunday will see the Wexford senior hurling decider live on TG4 at 3pm at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The identity of the finalists will be known after this Sunday’s semi-final ties, a double-header at the same venue. The opening last four game sees 2019 winners St Martin’s play 2018 champions Naomh Éanna at 4pm, while reigning kingpins Rapparees meet 2013 finalists Ferns St Aidan’s at 6pm.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!