This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Emotions were raw and hurt was sky high' - Cassidy on replying to 'piss-up' tweet

The Gaoth Dobhair star has addressed that David Brady tweet.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 10:51 PM
50 minutes ago 2,835 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4506868
Kevin Cassidy was writing in his Gaelic Life column.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kevin Cassidy was writing in his Gaelic Life column.
Kevin Cassidy was writing in his Gaelic Life column.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GAOTH DOBHAIR STAR Kevin Cassidy has spoken out about that Twitter storm on Saturday night after his side’s All-Ireland club semi-final loss. 

It all kicked off after the Donegal kingpins defeat to Corofin when former Mayo footballer and pundit David Brady shared his criticism on social media.

“They will when the dust settles & time passes in a quiet moment ask did they pass up the opportunity of a lifetime,” Brady wrote.

“Was there anything they could have done extra..Posting Multiple piss ups won’t win you All Ire & that’s not what winning is about..”

Cassidy, one Gaoth Dobhair’s best players through their dream run, led the charge with his replies as Brady’s opinion proved a rather unpopular one across the length and breadth of the country.

“Shut the fuck up im not even a midfielder ans [sic] I would still take you to the fucking cleaners you muppet and I would ram that basketball armband up your arse. My club my people,” former Donegal defender Cassidy first replied at 10.09pm, with more to come.

“Swear to god I wish yo u [sic] were still playing you absolute joke of a okayern” — 11.43pm.

“God bless you David Brady what a player” — 11.48pm.

Writing in his Gaelic Life column this week, the 38-year-old addressed the situation head on, saying that “emotions were raw and the hurt of losing was still sky high”.

In an article entitled “All good things come to an end,” Cassidy delved deeper into the loss itself and elaborated on that Twitter storm.

“I suppose after the week that was I have to touch on my Twitter row with Mayo’s David Brady,” he wrote.

“Let me begin by saying that I don’t really know David that well as I’ve only met him on a number of occasions but he always seemed to be a sound enough kind of guy anytime I have met him. 

“I’m not sure why he said what he said but for anyone that knows me then questioning my teammates or club is like placing a red rag in front of a bull and the chances of me holding back we’re [sic] slim to say the least.

“Emotions were raw and the hurt of losing was still sky high when that tweet was brought to my attention so I suppose the timing wasn’t great. At that particular moment in time it hurt me that our commitment to our club was called into question because I know that we couldn’t have given anymore.”

He added: “The one thing that I regret was using the F word and for that I apologise! I never swear in front of my kids or mother so to do it on Twitter is not good enough.

“At the end of the day it’s only a sport and when I see David again we will probably share a laugh about the whole thing.

“The next time someone abuses me on Twitter I’ll count to 10 before replying but then again if it’s about my teammates or club then I’ll probably come back as hard as ever.”

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    ITALY
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    FOOTBALL
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie