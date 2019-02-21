'Emotions were raw and hurt was sky high' - Cassidy on replying to 'piss-up' tweet

GAOTH DOBHAIR STAR Kevin Cassidy has spoken out about that Twitter storm on Saturday night after his side’s All-Ireland club semi-final loss.

It all kicked off after the Donegal kingpins defeat to Corofin when former Mayo footballer and pundit David Brady shared his criticism on social media.

“They will when the dust settles & time passes in a quiet moment ask did they pass up the opportunity of a lifetime,” Brady wrote.

“Was there anything they could have done extra..Posting Multiple piss ups won’t win you All Ire & that’s not what winning is about..”

Cassidy, one Gaoth Dobhair’s best players through their dream run, led the charge with his replies as Brady’s opinion proved a rather unpopular one across the length and breadth of the country.

Shut the fuck up im not even a midfielder ans I would still take you to the fucking cleaners you muppet and I would ram that basketball armband up your arse. My club my people 💚💚💚 — Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) February 16, 2019

“Shut the fuck up im not even a midfielder ans [sic] I would still take you to the fucking cleaners you muppet and I would ram that basketball armband up your arse. My club my people,” former Donegal defender Cassidy first replied at 10.09pm, with more to come.

“Swear to god I wish yo u [sic] were still playing you absolute joke of a okayern” — 11.43pm.

“God bless you David Brady what a player” — 11.48pm.

Writing in his Gaelic Life column this week, the 38-year-old addressed the situation head on, saying that “emotions were raw and the hurt of losing was still sky high”.

In an article entitled “All good things come to an end,” Cassidy delved deeper into the loss itself and elaborated on that Twitter storm.

“I suppose after the week that was I have to touch on my Twitter row with Mayo’s David Brady,” he wrote.

Kevin addresses that row with David Brady and his plans for next year. An excellent read. Column available in today’s Gaelic Life. https://t.co/Htq5D1Z11x — Gaelic Life (@Gaelic_Life) February 21, 2019

“Let me begin by saying that I don’t really know David that well as I’ve only met him on a number of occasions but he always seemed to be a sound enough kind of guy anytime I have met him.

“I’m not sure why he said what he said but for anyone that knows me then questioning my teammates or club is like placing a red rag in front of a bull and the chances of me holding back we’re [sic] slim to say the least.

“Emotions were raw and the hurt of losing was still sky high when that tweet was brought to my attention so I suppose the timing wasn’t great. At that particular moment in time it hurt me that our commitment to our club was called into question because I know that we couldn’t have given anymore.”

He added: “The one thing that I regret was using the F word and for that I apologise! I never swear in front of my kids or mother so to do it on Twitter is not good enough.

“At the end of the day it’s only a sport and when I see David again we will probably share a laugh about the whole thing.

“The next time someone abuses me on Twitter I’ll count to 10 before replying but then again if it’s about my teammates or club then I’ll probably come back as hard as ever.”

