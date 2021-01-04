BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

'Alcohol got a grip on him and we just lost him. We were glad he was buried here'

Former Donegal star Kevin Cassidy features in the first episode of the new series of Laochra Gael.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 4 Jan 2021, 3:34 PM
25 minutes ago 1,569 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5315487
Kevin Cassidy's story will feature in the first episode in the new series of Laochra Gael.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Kevin Cassidy's story will feature in the first episode in the new series of Laochra Gael.
Kevin Cassidy's story will feature in the first episode in the new series of Laochra Gael.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FORMER DONEGAL STAR Kevin Cassidy opens up about his father’s battle with alcoholism and death in the new series of TG4′s GAA documentary ‘Laochra Gael.’

Now in it’s 19th season, Cassidy is the first GAA icon to feature in the famous GAA TV series. Viewers are in for a compelling watch as the Gaoth Dobhair man speaks candidly about several aspects of his sporting and personal life.

He talks about his upbringing in Glasgow before moving to Gaoth Dobhair and going on to become a key figure in Donegal football.

One particular scene shows Cassidy driving to a local graveyard to visit the graves of his grandmother and father, Tommy who died when he was just 58 years old.

“Things didn’t work out too good in the end,” Cassidy begins before discussing his father’s alcohol addiction and how it impacted the family.

We were very close growing up. Alcohol got a grip on him, and we just lost him to be honest. When he died, we were glad he was buried here and that we’re able to come here and talk to him or say a prayer or whatever. Even the children, they know where grandad is now.

“My father was a clever man. When we came here, he started a few different businesses. He had a restaurant, a sports shop and then he bought a pub. So things were going well and we had a good life.

“But in a pub, you’ve obviously got alcohol and he just gradually started drinking too much. He became addicted to alcohol and it was a slippery slope. One day he just left and he didn’t come back, so it was hard at that time.”

Cassidy also discusses the infamous fallout with former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness on the back of his part in the GAA book ‘This Is Our Year’ by Declan Bogue.

The incident in 2011 led to his removal from the Donegal panel and effectively ended his inter-county career.

“Maybe I should have gone to Jim and said, ‘Hey listen, I’m doing this book. What do you want me to say, what do you not want me to say?’ I didn’t give it much thought to be honest.”

Cassidy adds that he first discovered there was a backlash to the book after receiving a text message from his Donegal and clubmate, Eamonn McGee:

“This is serious trouble here, Kevin. Jim rang me and said he wanted a meeting with me. I went out the Clanree in Leterkenny and Maxi Curran and Rory Gallagher were there, they were helping Jim.

“They were sitting there and Jim threw the book down on the table and said: ‘Is there anything you want to tell me, Kevin?’ I said, ‘No, Jim, anything that’s in there is in there. I didn’t see the point telling you because we were just focusing on the football. 

He said, ‘Listen, we’ve no choice, we have to let you go.’ I stood up and shook hands with him.

“In April,  Jim and I had a meeting. He said, ‘Listen, you’re welcome to come back to the panel. I didn’t think it would benefit Donegal if I was on the panel. I knew they were close to winning the big one, but at the same time, it just wasn’t right for me, and that’s the decision I made.”

Kevin Cassidy’s Laochra Gael will be aired this Thursday, 7 January on TG4 at 9.30pm.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie