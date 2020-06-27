This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Liverpool were better than us but we can still get a treble'

After winning a third successive League Cup, Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City still have plenty to play for as they chase FA Cup and Champions League glory.

By Press Association Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 9:23 AM
22 minutes ago 515 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5134686
De Bruyne is eyeing a shot at the treble.
Image: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire
De Bruyne is eyeing a shot at the treble.
De Bruyne is eyeing a shot at the treble.
Image: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

KEVIN DE BRUYNE claims Manchester City will not dwell on losing the Premier League in what could still be an “unbelievable season”.

City saw their two-year reign as champions come to an end on Thursday as defeat at Chelsea handed the crown to Liverpool for the first time in 30 years.

Yet last season’s treble winners, who also won a third successive Carabao Cup in March, can still finish the campaign with another clutch of trophies.

They travel to Newcastle for their delayed FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday and are well placed to reach the last eight of the Champions League – with a 2-1 first-leg lead over Real Madrid – when European competition resumes in August.

City playmaker De Bruyne said: “I think in comparison with a lot of other teams we are doing all right.

“We are still second, so that means after Liverpool we are the second best team, and I think we have still got big chances in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“Imagine if we come out after winning these cups, it will be an unbelievable season. We have got a lot to play for and look forward to it. There is no time for us to get down.”

 

City clocked up a record 100 points in winning the title in 2018 and followed up with 98 this season.

This term they were unable to match those high standards and fell behind a relentless Liverpool side early on. The Reds secured the title with seven games remaining and City a distant 23 points behind after eight defeats.

De Bruyne, 28, said: “You are always disappointed when you don’t win, but I think we are honest enough to say Liverpool were better this year.

“I think we worked really hard, we played really well, but we weren’t good enough and that’s no problem for us to admit.

“If everything goes to plan for us then I think we still have 13 or 14 games (left), so we still have a lot to play for and a lot of objectives.”

Despite City’s failure to keep pace with Liverpool, De Bruyne has enjoyed a fine season on a personal level.

He leads the way with the most assists in the Premier League with 16, four more than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he has made more throughballs than anyone else. He has also added 11 goals in City colours this term and is among the leading contenders for player of the year prizes.

De Bruyne, who scored a stunning free-kick in Thursday’s Stamford Bridge loss, said: “I think I have a chance but it is not me who decides and I think I can make my own analysis of how this season has gone. Whatever you get in the end is nice, but we will see.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie