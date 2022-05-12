Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 12 May 2022
Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne forced to use left foot as a child – to protect friend’s flowers

The Belgian international scored three of his four goals against Wolves with his supposed weaker foot.

By Press Association Thursday 12 May 2022, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,035 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5762492
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (file pic).
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has revealed how the flowers in his friends’ garden helped him hone his unerring left foot.

The Belgian playmaker scored a sensational hat-trick of goals from his supposed weaker side inside the opening 24 minutes as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 at Molineux on Wednesday.

His third goal, a low shot bent around goalkeeper Jose Sa from the edge of the area, was a particularly sweet strike and De Bruyne – who later added a fourth with his right boot – says the technique was learned through necessity.

The 30-year-old said: “When I was young and playing football with my friends in the garden, I had two goals and I could shoot with my right foot, but when I went to my friend’s (house) I wasn’t allowed to shoot with my right because I was killing all the flowers!

“They told me to shoot with my left and I was really young, so I think I practised it a lot and it became more natural to shoot with either. That’s obviously helped me a lot right now.”

City’s victory restored a three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with just two games to play.

With a goal difference now plus seven better than their Merseyside rivals, the champions appear to be closing in on a fourth title in five seasons.

Another positive result at West Ham on Sunday could see them put one hand on the trophy but De Bruyne is aware the job is not done yet, particularly with injuries decimating the defence.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias are all out while Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho suffered knocks at Molineux and Nathan Ake has been playing in spite of ankle trouble.

De Bruyne said: “We can see that the team is a little bit fatigued and it has been a hard season. We don’t have a lot of players, but it is about commitment right now and in 10 days we will have a little break.

“West Ham away is a really tough game. They are a really great team and have had a good season, so we are definitely not going to underestimate them.”

De Bruyne appeared to offer a nod towards Erling Haaland as he celebrated his third goal in a manner not unlike City’s high-profile incoming signing, but he insisted this was coincidental.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

De Bruyne said: “Everybody told me about it but honestly I didn’t even know I did it because I scored three goals and that never really happens in my life to be fair.”

The prospect of De Bruyne linking up with Haaland next season is one sure to excite City fans but the Belgian wants to take care of the current campaign before thinking about it himself.

“Obviously he is going to be a great prospect for us in the summer but at the moment it doesn’t happen,” said De Bruyne.

“It is not something that I really think about right now because it is not necessary and there are bigger things for us in the next 10 days.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie