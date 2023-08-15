Guardiola confirms Kevin De Bruyne out for 'a few months' through injury

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS confirmed Kevin De Bruyne faces a “few months out” with a hamstring injury, with Manchester City now having to decide whether he will undergo surgery.

The 32-year-old midfielder was forced off in the first half of June’s Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan and did not play a single minute of pre-season.

Advertisement

De Bruyne returned as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal and captained the side against Burnley in Friday’s Premier League opener.

PEP 💬 [On De Bruyne] It’s a serious injury, we have to decide on surgery but he will be out for a few months. pic.twitter.com/aH7PFzqGXq — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2023

But the Belgium playmaker only lasted 23 minutes at Turf Moor, where seemingly out of nothing he signalled to the bench that he had felt something.

Guardiola said the issue related to the same hamstring and would see him miss “a few months”, but it is worse than first feared and a decision has to be made over surgery.

“It’s a serious injury,” the City boss said. “We have to decide surgery or not surgery but a few months out.”

The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss “three or four months”, Guardiola said.