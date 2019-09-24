This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New signing Kevin Durant expected to miss entire season for Brooklyn Nets

The 10-time All-Star tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,223 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4823610
Durant making his way from the court after picking an injury during the NBA Finals.
Image: Chris Young
Durant making his way from the court after picking an injury during the NBA Finals.
Durant making his way from the court after picking an injury during the NBA Finals.
Image: Chris Young

KEVIN DURANT IS not expected to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019-20 season, general manager Sean Marks confirmed.

Ten-time All-Star Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June, with the Golden State Warriors beaten to the championship by the Toronto Raptors.

Despite knowing the 2014 MVP would likely require nine to 12 months of rehabilitation, the Nets signed him to a four-year, $164million deal in free agency.

It had been reported this week that Durant could return in March, but Marks denied that will be the case.

“His rehab is going very well,” Marks said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The expectations are that he will be out for the year. We’re not going to plan on playing [him].

“His rehab obviously will be predetermined over the course of the next few months … ultimately, Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he’s feeling.”

While Durant recovers, the team will be led by Kyrie Irving, who also joined the team in the offseason from the Boston Celtics.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie