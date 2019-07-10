This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nets coach 'humbled' by All-Star signings as Durant and Irving confirm New York switch

After the arrival of the superstar duo, Brooklyn’s head coach Kenny Atkinson is relishing the new season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 3:19 PM
10 minutes ago 204 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4718875

BROOKLYN HEAD COACH Kenny Atkinson said the Nets were “humbled” by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s decision to join the team.

The Nets signed NBA All-Star duo Durant and Irving to go with the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Garrett Temple and Wilson Chandler.

Atkinson, who has been at the helm since 2016, said the signings were huge for Brooklyn.

NBA: MAR 17 Nets at Clippers Brooklyn Nets head coach, Kenny Atkinson. Source: Brian Rothmuller

“I use the word humbled that guys of that calibre would choose to play with us,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

“The biggest credit goes to our returning players – Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert.

I think, at the end of the day, all our free agents, Garrett Temple and DeAndre, they looked at it and [said], ‘man, those are guys we want to play with’.”

While Durant is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury, the Nets look well-placed to reach the playoffs for the second straight campaign.

Brooklyn finished 2018-19 with a 42-40 record before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Atkinson believes the Eastern Conference will again be tough after several big moves in the offseason.

NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Kevin Durant's season finished after picking up an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals against Toronto. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I think we’ve added some really good players and our goal is just to continue that rise,” he said.

I think there are going to be a lot of good teams in the east, I think there is going to be a lot of parity, that’s my gut.

“Jimmy [Butler] going to Miami, geez that makes them better, Philly with all their big guys and shooting, Boston sign Kemba [Walker], we all know Kemba. I see a lot of parity in the east.”

