Monday 26 April 2021
Kevin Durant has a successful night on and off the court as Nets down the Suns

Elsewhere, Steph Curry added another milestone to his incredible career.

By Press Association Monday 26 Apr 2021, 7:53 AM
KEVIN DURANT IMPRESSED on his latest return from injury as the Brooklyn Nets got the better of the Phoenix Suns 128-119.

Durant, who sat out the last three games in his most recent injury setback of the season, scored 33 points in his 28 minutes of action.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker top-scored with 36 points, but the performance of Durant and his All-Star team-mate Kyrie Irving (34 points, 12 assists) secured victory for the NBA’s Eastern Conference leaders against the team second in the west.

Durant’s night was rounded off when Two Distant Strangers, a project on which he and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley served as executive producers, won best live-action short film at the Oscars on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry built on his historic month to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 117-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry shot seven threes to finish with 37 points and set an NBA record for three-pointers in a calendar month at 85.

The two-time MVP also produced an important block on Richaun Holmes in the dying stages of the game as the Warriors maintained their fight for a play-off spot.

Atlanta earned a statement victory over Milwaukee as the Hawks toppled the Bucks 111-104.

The loss may prove to be the death knell in Milwaukee’s quest to finish first in the Eastern Conference as the Bucks slip to 3.5 games behind Brooklyn.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Boston Celtics 125-104 on the back of Devonte Graham’s 24-point performance.

Charlotte went 10-12 from the field to start the game and never let up from there as they pulled within two games of the Celtics for the sixth spot in the east.

The Memphis Grizzlies held off a late rally to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113.

And the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers both kept their play-off hopes alive with respective wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

Press Association

