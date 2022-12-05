Membership : Access or Sign Up
Offaly GAA mourns death of double All-Ireland winner Kevin Kilmurray

Kilmurray was part of the Offaly All-Ireland winning teams of 1971 and 1972.

1 hour ago 1,234 Views 1 Comment
Kevin KIlmurray.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FORMER OFFALY FOOTBALLER and manager Kevin Kilmurray has died at the age of 72.

Kilmurray was part of the Offaly team that landed the county’s first All-Ireland title in 1971, before backing that success up with a second Sam Maguire win in 1972.

A two-time All Star, Kilmurray also won five Leinster titles during a brilliant playing career which spanned over a decade – debuting in 1969 and playing his last game for the county in 1982, leaving the panel before the All-Ireland win later that year.

He returned to manage Offaly across the 2005 and 2006 seasons, steering the county to a Leinster final in 2006, where they lost to Dublin. It remains Offaly’s most recent apperance in a Leinster decider.

Kilmurray also won two All-Ireland club titles with UCD and following his playing career, was heavily involved with St Brigid’s in Blanchardstown.

Offaly County Board Chairman, Michael Duignan described Kilmurray as “an influential and creative centre-half forward on the history-making Offaly football teams of 1971 and 1972.”

“He was one of the greatest players of his generation and one of the best Offaly footballers of all time,” Duignan said.

“Kevin epitomised all the best qualities that are associated with Offaly GAA. After an outstanding playing career, he remained a passionate supporter of all Offaly teams and, of course, managed the senior team in 2005 and 2006.”

