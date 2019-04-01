This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
48th-seeded Kevin Kisner beats Kuchar to win WGC Match Play title

Kisner becomes the lowest-seeded winner since Geoff Ogilvy in 2006

By AFP Monday 1 Apr 2019, 9:15 AM
Kisner: Match Play title is his third PGA Tour win.
Image: Daniel Dunn
Kisner: Match Play title is his third PGA Tour win.
Image: Daniel Dunn

KEVIN KISNER DEFEATED Matt Kuchar 3&2 in Sunday’s WGC Match Play Championship final to win his third career PGA title.

On a cold and windy last day of the 64-player showdown at Austin Country Club, Kisner dominated 2013 winner Kuchar in the all-American final to capture the €1.55 million top prize.

“It was grueling and the winds were tough,” Kisner said. “It was a hard week but I prevailed and I’m world golf champion.”

Kisner, last year’s WGC Match Play runner-up to Bubba Watson, was 48th seed but became the lowest-seeded winner since Australian Geoff Ogilvy in 2006 after taking a key lesson from his 2018 defeat.

“I learned not to get too amped up for that final,” Kisner said.

In the morning semi-finals, Kisner edged Italy’s Francesco Molinari 1-up and Kuchar dispatched Danish 50th seed Lucas Bjerregaard 1-up.

Kisner, who beat Kuchar 1-up in last year’s round of 16, won his earlier PGA titles in 2015 at Sea Island, Georgia and in 2017 at Colonial.

© AFP 2019  

