48th-seeded Kevin Kisner beats Kuchar to win WGC Match Play title

Kisner: Match Play title is his third PGA Tour win.

KEVIN KISNER DEFEATED Matt Kuchar 3&2 in Sunday’s WGC Match Play Championship final to win his third career PGA title.

On a cold and windy last day of the 64-player showdown at Austin Country Club, Kisner dominated 2013 winner Kuchar in the all-American final to capture the €1.55 million top prize.

“It was grueling and the winds were tough,” Kisner said. “It was a hard week but I prevailed and I’m world golf champion.”

Kisner, last year’s WGC Match Play runner-up to Bubba Watson, was 48th seed but became the lowest-seeded winner since Australian Geoff Ogilvy in 2006 after taking a key lesson from his 2018 defeat.

“I learned not to get too amped up for that final,” Kisner said.

In the morning semi-finals, Kisner edged Italy’s Francesco Molinari 1-up and Kuchar dispatched Danish 50th seed Lucas Bjerregaard 1-up.

Kisner, who beat Kuchar 1-up in last year’s round of 16, won his earlier PGA titles in 2015 at Sea Island, Georgia and in 2017 at Colonial.

