Kevin Lee misses weight but tomorrow's UFC main event still goes ahead

Kevin Lee missed weight for the second time in the UFC.

KEVIN LEE (18-5) WEIGHED in two-and-a-half pounds over the limit today ahead of his fight with Charles Oliveira (28-8).

However, tomorrow night’s headline bout at UFC Fight Night 170 in Brasilia will still take place.

The lightweight limit for non-title fights is 156 pounds, but Lee tipped the scales at 158.5 after Oliveira had registered 156.

There was also a suggestion that Lee had missed the window to weigh in, but CABMMA [the athletic commission in Brazil] later stated that the 27-year-old American did so backstage before the 11am (local time) deadline.

Oliveira has agreed that his clash with Lee will now go ahead as a catchweight contest, with his opponent surrendering 20% of his purse to the Brazilian veteran.

It’s the second time that Lee has missed weight for a lightweight bout under the banner of the UFC, for whom he made his debut in February 2014.

The Michigan native weighed in over the limit for his April 2018 win over Edson Barboza. He moved up to welterweight and was defeated by Rafael dos Anjos in May of last year, before making a winning return to lightweight in November at Gregor Gillespie’s expense.

All other fighters made weight for the event, which is proceeding behind closed doors in the 16,000-capacity Ginasio Nilson Nelson arena after the local governor suspended all large gatherings in Brasilia due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

UFC Fight Night 170

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

