Dublin: 9 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Kevin Lee misses weight but tomorrow's UFC main event still goes ahead

The 27-year-old American is scheduled to take on Charles Oliveira behind closed doors in Brasilia.

By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Mar 2020, 4:20 PM
41 minutes ago 649 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5045570
Image: Jason Silva
Image: Jason Silva

KEVIN LEE (18-5) WEIGHED in two-and-a-half pounds over the limit today ahead of his fight with Charles Oliveira (28-8).

However, tomorrow night’s headline bout at UFC Fight Night 170 in Brasilia will still take place.

The lightweight limit for non-title fights is 156 pounds, but Lee tipped the scales at 158.5 after Oliveira had registered 156.

There was also a suggestion that Lee had missed the window to weigh in, but CABMMA [the athletic commission in Brazil] later stated that the 27-year-old American did so backstage before the 11am (local time) deadline.

Oliveira has agreed that his clash with Lee will now go ahead as a catchweight contest, with his opponent surrendering 20% of his purse to the Brazilian veteran.

It’s the second time that Lee has missed weight for a lightweight bout under the banner of the UFC, for whom he made his debut in February 2014.

The Michigan native weighed in over the limit for his April 2018 win over Edson Barboza. He moved up to welterweight and was defeated by Rafael dos Anjos in May of last year, before making a winning return to lightweight in November at Gregor Gillespie’s expense.

All other fighters made weight for the event, which is proceeding behind closed doors in the 16,000-capacity Ginasio Nilson Nelson arena after the local governor suspended all large gatherings in Brasilia due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

UFC Fight Night 170

  • Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira 
  • Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic
  • Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi
  • Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko
  • Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
  • Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak
  • Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

