Dublin: 2°C Sunday 31 January 2021
New deal for Long as Ireland defender extends run as Burnley's longest-serving player

The centre-back has signed a two-year extension.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,099 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5340912
Burnley defender Kevin Long.
Image: PA
Burnley defender Kevin Long.
Burnley defender Kevin Long.
Image: PA

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB Burnley have rewarded Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long with a new two-year contract.

Long, who’s among the substitutes for this afternoon’s clash with Chelsea, is now committed to the Clarets until June 2023.

Having joined Burnley from hometown club Cork City in January 2010, the 30-year-old centre-back is the longest-serving player on the books at Turf Moor.

He has made 82 appearances for the Lancashire club, of which 40 have come in the Premier League, and scored his fourth Burnley goal in last weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round win at Fulham.

Long’s early years at Burnley were hindered significantly by injuries, and he also spent time out on loan at Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley and MK Dons.

Since his 2017 debut, Long has won 17 senior caps for Ireland.

