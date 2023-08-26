Kevin McLoughlin calls time on 15-year inter-county career with Mayo

MAYO FORWARD KEVIN McLoughlin has called time on his 15-year inter-county career.

McLoughlin scored 11-176 across 168 appearances for Mayo and sits third in their list of all-time top scorers.

The Knockmore man won eight Connacht titles and two National Leagues, and played in six All-Ireland finals.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, McLoughlin said: “Over the past 15 years, it has been a privilege to represent Mayo. I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been part of this journey. I thank all the managers who guided me throughout my Mayo career. I am lucky to have played with amazing team-mates.

“The camaraderie and tightness of the group is something special. It has been a privilege to fight alongside all of them. I will miss the craic we shared and the battles we fought together.

“I am grateful to Knockmore GAA Club for all they did to develop me as a footballer, particularly in my early years.

“My employers, Rice College, Westport, have been ever supportive over the last number of years which enabled me to continue playing at the highest level.

“To my parents Kevin and Margaret, and my entire family, thank you for the sacrifices and guidance throughout my career. To my incredible wife, Deirdre, our children Saorla, Odhran and Cadhla – Deirdre, in particular, made many sacrifices throughout my career. Without her unwavering support I would not have played for Mayo as long as I did – I am forever grateful.

“Thank you to the amazing Mayo supporters. Your enduring support has made representing Mayo truly special. Whether it was MacHale Park or Croke Park those loud passionate roars are something I will always remember. I wish the team every success in 2024 and beyond. I look forward to cheering them on from the stands.”

Mayo boss Kevin McStay added: “Kevin McLoughlin has given sterling service to Mayo GAA over almost two decades.

“From his minor days to his final efforts against Dublin in Croke Park in early July, he has represented us with great pride and brought great honour to our jersey.

“I want to thank him for the outstanding commitment, enthusiasm and energy he brought to each season. His significant appearances total in league and championship football, and his scoring exploits, point to a footballer of consistency and excellence.

“He was an important part of my first season in charge and the reason we sought him out to commit once more was a straightforward one: we knew when we asked Kevin to do a job, we could trust him to execute that role to the very best of his ability.

“He will be missed but the memories will last. As I said previously about other retirees from Mayo’s decade of excellence, we who remain behind are indeed better player and people for having played with and known Kevin McLoughlin.”