Wednesday 1 December 2021
Eight-time All-Ireland champion Kevin McManamon announces inter-county retirement

St Jude’s clubman hangs up his Dublin boots at the age of 34.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 10:02 AM
McManamon celebrates his seventh All-Ireland win -- and Dublin's fifth in a row -- after the 2019 final.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

EIGHT-TIME ALL-IRELAND winner Kevin McManamon has announced his retirement from inter-county football, calling time on his magnificent Dublin career at the age of 34.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent my county, fulfil my childhood dream and I feel so proud that my playing days have lasted so long and brought so much joy,” the St Jude’s clubman said.

McManamon made his Dublin senior football debut under Pat Gilroy in 2010 and established himself as a familiar face in the Dubs’ unprecedented era of dominance.

His pivotal goal in the 2011 All-Ireland final against Kerry ignited the Dubs’ comeback and helped end the capital’s 16-year wait to lift Sam Maguire.

McManamon remained an ever-present in Dublin’s winning squads throughout the decade, adding a second Celtic Cross to his collection in 2013 and then as part of the historic six-in-a-row run from 2015-2020.

“Fare thee well sweet Anna Liffey,” McManamon wrote on Wednesday morning.

“After 12 seasons with the Dublin Senior Team I have decided to announce my retirement from inter-county football.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent my county, fulfil my childhood dream and I feel so proud that my playing days have lasted so long and brought so much joy. 

“I am grateful for the support of the Dublin County board, the GPA, countless managers, selectors, friends and backroom staff who have helped me over the years.

“In particular, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell have been inspirational leaders, have backed me in their own way and have all helped me grow as a footballer and a person. 

“To my teammates, it has been an incredible journey and I am so proud of the friendships, the stories and the memories we have made over the years.

“St Jude’s GAA club has been a rock upon which I was able to build a career and it has been an honour to represent the club on the inter county stage. So many clubmates and volunteers have helped me and without men like Padraic Monaghan and Damien Carroll it is unlikely I would have had the career I did. 

“To my parents Maxie and Josie and brothers Bren and Sean – your support and love has been unwavering, and I am forever grateful. Each of you have inspired me to be the best I can be and given me all the tools to grow in every area of my life. 

“Finally, to the Dublin supporters, I’ll never forget the roars, the excitement, those beautiful moments when Croke Park was rocking and the feeling that you had our team’s back wherever we went around the country. I truly admire your passion for supporting our team and I’m looking forward to joining you in future. 

“Grá Mór 

“Kev Mc”

