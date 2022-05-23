Munster hooker Kevin O'Byrne to join Ealing Trailfinders

MUNSTER HOOKER KEVIN O’Byrne will join English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders this summer, the southern province has confirmed.

The Cork man, a fan favourite on account of his deft handling and playmaking ability in the loose, made his senior debut for his native province in 2014 and has scored eight tries in 90 first-team appearances.

O’Byrne, who turned 31 last month, was named in the Pro14 ‘Dream Team’ last season after a campaign which saw him score five of those tries in 18 league games.

He has found first-team action harder to come by this term, however, featuring just three times for Munster and also lining out for Highfield in the AIL.

Earlier in his career, the former Pres student captained the Munster U18 Clubs side at the 2008/09 interpros and was part of the Highfield U18s All-Ireland winning squad in 2009.

O’Byrne was also integral to Munster A’s B&I Cup title winning campaign in 2016/17, scoring a try in the final against Jersey Reds at Musgrave Park.

