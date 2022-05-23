Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

Munster hooker Kevin O'Byrne to join Ealing Trailfinders

The 31-year-old moves to the English Championship club after eight years at his native province, including a career-best 2020/2021 season.

By The42 Team Monday 23 May 2022, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,034 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5772012
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER HOOKER KEVIN O’Byrne will join English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders this summer, the southern province has confirmed.

The Cork man, a fan favourite on account of his deft handling and playmaking ability in the loose, made his senior debut for his native province in 2014 and has scored eight tries in 90 first-team appearances.

O’Byrne, who turned 31 last month, was named in the Pro14 ‘Dream Team’ last season after a campaign which saw him score five of those tries in 18 league games.

He has found first-team action harder to come by this term, however, featuring just three times for Munster and also lining out for Highfield in the AIL.

Earlier in his career, the former Pres student captained the Munster U18 Clubs side at the 2008/09 interpros and was part of the Highfield U18s All-Ireland winning squad in 2009.

O’Byrne was also integral to Munster A’s B&I Cup title winning campaign in 2016/17, scoring a try in the final against Jersey Reds at Musgrave Park.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie