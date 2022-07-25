Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 25 July 2022
Australian NRL team sack player for half-time vaping video

Former Gold Coast Titans captain Kevin Proctor is believed to have shot the video inside a toilet cubicle at Western Sydney Stadium.

By AFP Monday 25 Jul 2022, 1:26 PM
44 minutes ago 1,933 Views 1 Comment
Kevin Proctor. (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kevin Proctor. (file photo)
Kevin Proctor. (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AUSTRALIAN RUGBY LEAGUE side Gold Coast Titans on Monday sacked former captain Kevin Proctor after allegations that he made a video of himself vaping at half-time.

The 33-year-old shot the video during Sunday’s 36-26 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs in the National Rugby League and put it on Instagram, before later deleting it, Australian media said.

New Zealander Proctor was not playing in the match but was part of the squad as 19th man.

Australian media including ABC said the video was believed to have been shot inside a toilet cubicle in the changing room at Western Sydney Stadium.

“The Gold Coast Titans have sanctioned Kevin Proctor after being made aware of an incident during yesterday’s round 19 fixture against the Bulldogs,” the club said in a statement.

“Proctor has also been released from his commitments with the club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad.

“His actions were in breach of both NRL and stadium regulations.”

– © AFP 2022 

