This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seaward clocks Ireland's fastest marathon time since 2002, another record for 42-year-old Mayo-born Diver

From Berlin to Doha, Belfast man Kevin Seaward and Australia’s adopted star Sinéad Diver impressed over distance this weekend.

By Emma Duffy Monday 30 Sep 2019, 1:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,125 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4830728

WHILE MUCH OF the focus of the athletics world was on the World Championships in Doha this weekend, Ireland’s Kevin Seaward achieved a brilliant feat in Berlin yesterday which may have gone under the radar.

kevin-seaward-finishes-the-mens-marathon Kevin Seaward finishing the Rio 2016 marathon. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 35-year-old ran the fastest marathon by an Irish athlete in 17 years — Mark Carroll ran 2:10.54 in New York in 2002 (the second quickest behind John Treacy’s national record.)

Belfast man Seaward finished the Berlin Marathon in 2:13.39, with the time moving him to joint 10th on the all-time Irish list.

His new personal best is outside the qualifying standard of 2:11:30 for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, but there’s still opportunity to make the cut with athletes able to qualify via their world ranking position.

The Berlin Marathon was a fast one, won by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele. He finished just two seconds outside Eliud Kipchohe’s world record of 2:01.39.

Ireland’s Rob Murphy clocked a time of 2:22:05, with Seaward’s fellow Belfast man Stephen Scullion running the marathon for Ireland at the worlds in Doha on Saturday.

“Great for Irish Athletics and Athletics NI to see @Kevrunning running 2.13 in Berlin,” Scullion tweeted afterwards. “It raises the bar again and to challenge on the European marathon scene we need to keep the progression going.”

Over in the Qatar capital on Saturday, there was good news for Mayo native Sinéad Diver in the Australia singlet as she set a new world over 40s 10,000m record in 31:25.49.

Diver, who now lives in Melbourne, and Ellie Pashley battled it out to be the first Australian home. Both athletes set new personal bests, with Pashley finishing in 13th place, and Diver just behind in 14th.

The 42-year-old just missed the Olympic qualifying standard of 31:25 by less than half a second. Her focus switches to the New York Marathon in five weeks now.

imago-20190928 Diver on the line for Australia on Saturday. Source: Imago/PA Images

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie