Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kevin Zefi. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Ins and outs

Kevin Zefi swaps Inter Milan for Roma, Rovers confirm return of Trevor Clarke

Teenager Zefi is very highly-rated but made little impact at Inter.
0
236
15 minutes ago

TALENTED IRELAND UNDERAGE international Kevin Zefi has swapped Inter Milan’s youth sides for AS Roma, the giallorossi confirmed today. 

2005-born Zefi joined Inter Milan from Shamrock Rovers’ academy in 2021, but struggled to make a step up through the youth ranks at the club, and a shoulder injury recently stalled his progress. Zefi was close to a move to Newcastle’s academy last summer,  but the move did not materialise.

He has now opted to stay in Italy, signing a three-year contract with Roma. It was a free transfer, but Inter will reportedly get a 25% cut of any future transfer fee paid to Roma. Zefi will be immediately available to Roma’s primavera – or U19 – side. 

Elsewhere today, Shamrock Rovers have assured the return of Trevor Clarke, who has signed a permanent deal with the club having spent last season at Tallaght on loan from Bristol Rovers. 

Clarke has signed a multi-year deal with the champions, ahead of a season in which they will seek a historic fifth-straight league title. 

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back on a permanent deal”, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley told the club website. “He’s a big, big player for us, he’s shown that time and time again. I think we’re getting Trevor in his peak years which is really important. I have seen real maturity in Trevor since he came home, both on and off the pitch; in how he approaches the game, how he approaches training, it’s completely different to how he was when he was younger. We’re delighted to get it done and he’s a really important part of what we do.”

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     