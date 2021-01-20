Inter Milan front-runners to sign highly rated Irish underage international

IRISH UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Kevin Zefi is close to sealing a move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

The 15-year-old attacker is widely regarded as one of Irish football’s most promising young players and news of Zefi’s talks with Inter was first reported by The Irish Independent.

He has already made his senior debut with Shamrock Rovers II in the First Division and made history last September, scoring against Longford to become the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history.

Zefi’s performances have attracted interest from a number of clubs, but Inter Milan are understood to be the front-runners to land the Dubliner.

The player’s representatives have held positive talks with the Serie A club.

However, The42 understands that nothing has been signed yet, as a deal cannot be officially completed until after Zefi turns 16 on 11 February.

Should the signing go through, Zefi would follow in the footsteps of Irish legends Robbie Keane and Liam Brady by representing Inter Milan.