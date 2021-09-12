Dream debut as Irish rising star scores two and assists three for Inter Milan

IRISH RISING STAR Kevin Zefi scored twice and assisted another three goals on his Inter Milan debut with the U17 side earlier today.

Source: Kevin Zefi Instagram.

The 16-year-old attacker, whose transfer from Shamrock Rovers was confirmed earlier this week, enjoyed a dream debut as Inter were 7-0 winners over Cittadella in the U17 Serie A e B.

One of Zefi’s goals was a brilliantly-taken panenka, the Dublin youngster oozing class and confidence:

Kevin Zefi from the spot today 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ErVngAGXyX — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) September 12, 2021

Zefi played for Rovers at U15, U17 and U19 level before graduating to the club’s adult sides, having originally signed from St Kevin’s Boys in February 2019.

He became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history in September 2020 when he scored for Shamrock Rovers II against Longford Town in the First Division.

Zefi, who spent time on trial with the Italian club in February, has also featured for Ireland underage sides, lining out for the U17s in recent back-to-back friendlies against Mexico.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Zefi playing for Ireland recently. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“Over the moon to have signed for this prestigious club,” he wrote on Instagram today, officially an Inter Milan player. “The hard work continues!”

“7-0 win, good to score two and assist three on my league debut,” Zefi added.