Shamrock Rovers confirm transfer of underage Irish star to Inter Milan

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE today confirmed the transfer of underage star Kevin Zefi to Inter Milan.

Signed from St Kevin’s Boys in February 2019, Zefi played for Shamrock Rovers at U15, U17 and U19 level before graduating to the club’s adult sides.

He became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history in September 2020 when he scored for Shamrock Rovers II against Longford Town in the First Division.

Zefi has featured for Ireland underage sides, playing for the international U17s in their back-to-back friendlies with Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

Zefi spent time last February on trial with the Italian club.

“I went over in February for a month. I was just getting a feel for the team, seeing how it was and I liked it.

“I have been learning Italian and I knew a little bit before that. I have some family in Italy and I’m doing it in school so I think I’m good with it.

“Thomas Morgan and Dessie Baker helped me to grow as a player and I have to thank them for that and for all the advice they gave me.

“I really appreciate everything they did for me in the short space of time I worked for them.

“I’d like to thank also Aidan Price for giving me the opportunity to play for the B team last season and express myself and I’d like to thank Shane Robinson, head of the Academy.”

Robinson paid tribute to Zefi.

“Kevin is that type of player that catches the eye easily – he backs himself 100% in possession of the ball. He has lovely balance and uses his body very well to protect the ball. He has worked very hard on his overall game over the last number of years and deserves credit for that, he has gone up through the levels impressively from U15 to U19 with First Division appearances last season also. We will miss him around the Academy but will watch on with pride as his career continues to progress at Inter Milan.”

“We wish Kevin all the very best at his new club and we look forward to seeing him enjoy a very successful career in the time ahead.”

