Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers confirm transfer of underage Irish star to Inter Milan

Kevin Zefi became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history in September 2020

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,550 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5542941
Kevin Zefi.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kevin Zefi.
Kevin Zefi.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE today confirmed the transfer of underage star Kevin Zefi to Inter Milan.

Signed from St Kevin’s Boys in February 2019, Zefi played for Shamrock Rovers at U15, U17 and U19 level before graduating to the club’s adult sides.

He became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history in September 2020 when he scored for Shamrock Rovers II against Longford Town in the First Division.

Zefi has featured for Ireland underage sides, playing for the international U17s in their back-to-back friendlies with Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.

Zefi spent time last February on trial with the Italian club.

“I went over in February for a month. I was just getting a feel for the team, seeing how it was and I liked it.

“I have been learning Italian and I knew a little bit before that. I have some family in Italy and I’m doing it in school so I think I’m good with it.

“Thomas Morgan and Dessie Baker helped me to grow as a player and I have to thank them for that and for all the advice they gave me.

“I really appreciate everything they did for me in the short space of time I worked for them.

“I’d like to thank also Aidan Price for giving me the opportunity to play for the B team last season and express myself and I’d like to thank Shane Robinson, head of the Academy.”

Robinson paid tribute to Zefi.

“Kevin is that type of player that catches the eye easily – he backs himself 100% in possession of the ball. He has lovely balance and uses his body very well to protect the ball. He has worked very hard on his overall game over the last number of years and deserves credit for that, he has gone up through the levels impressively from U15 to U19 with First Division appearances last season also. We will miss him around the Academy but will watch on with pride as his career continues to progress at Inter Milan.”

“We wish Kevin all the very best at his new club and we look forward to seeing him enjoy a very successful career in the time ahead.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie