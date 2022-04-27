Membership : Access or Sign Up
Key All Blacks prop Moody out for the year

The star ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during the Crusaders’ 27-23 loss to the Auckland Blues.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 11:11 PM
1 hour ago 978 Views 0 Comments
New Zealand's Joe Moody (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ALL BLACKS prop Joe Moody has suffered another long-term injury and will not play again this year, his Super Rugby club Canterbury Crusaders said Thursday.

The loosehead mainstay of the All Blacks frontrow ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during the Crusaders’ 27-23 loss to the Auckland Blues in their Super Rugby clash two weeks ago.

“He will have surgery to repair this and has been ruled out of rugby for the remainder of 2022,” the Crusaders said in a statement.

Last year, Moody suffered a foot injury early in the Super Rugby season and was sidelined for four months.

His absence this year will give other props a chance to stake their claim for a place in the squad for the 2023 World Cup just 17 months away.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has already identified the congested frontrow talent pool as an area that needs pruning.

“We were forced to take eight props with us last year. We won’t be taking eight props this year, so there will be some tough decisions,” he said recently.

The 33-year-old Moody, a former champion wrestler, has played 57 Tests since his debut against Australia in 2014, and played in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

He has signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2024 and is considered a frontrunner to make the cut for the World Cup in France next year.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

