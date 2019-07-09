This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Key defender departs Leeds after reportedly falling out with Bielsa

Pontus Jansson has joined Brentford for a reported £5.5million.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,421 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4716616
Sweden defender Pontus Jansson has left Leeds.
Sweden defender Pontus Jansson has left Leeds.
Sweden defender Pontus Jansson has left Leeds.

LEEDS UNITED HAVE sold defender Pontus Jansson to Brentford for a reported £5.5million.

The Sweden centre-back was a key player for Leeds last season, making 39 Championship appearances.

But he reportedly fell out with head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has subsequently allowed him to leave, with Jansson signing a three-year deal with the option of an extra year with the Bees.

Jansson disobeyed Bielsa’s order to allow Aston Villa to walk the ball in during a fiery Championship clash in April.

Bielsa has agreed to stay at Elland Road for a second season despite Leeds’ loss to Derby County in the play-off semi-finals.

Jack Clarke has been sold to Tottenham, but the winger will stay at Leeds on loan during the 2019-20 season.

