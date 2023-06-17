5 key questions ahead of LGFA All-Ireland senior championship throw-in

1. Can Meath bounce back for three in-a-row bid?

The back-to-back All-Ireland champions don’t get their title defence underway until next weekend, after a turbulent time. Davy Nelson’s departure on the June Bank Holiday weekend was a major shock, with the Royals left in complete disarray.

Former player Jenny Rispin has taken charge on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2023 season, and a huge challenge lies ahead. With the majority of Nelson’s backroom team also stepping down, The Irish Independent reported that renowned duo Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers also returned to double-job in the short term.

The Royals have won just two of their 10 games in 2023 thus far, and need a big response against Waterford next weekend and Donegal thereafter. The Déise had an impressive league campaign, Donegal are Ulster champions and both sides will fancy their chances in Group 2.

For Meath, big names like Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan will need to step up, and a few tweaks to their game are required if they are to bounce back and have a say this summer.

2. Which of two big hitters will start brightest this evening?

Parnell Park hosts a cracker between Dublin and Kerry this evening [throw-in 5pm, TG4], with the winner taking control of Group 3. Cavan, who have struggled on and off the pitch of late, join the big-hitters in there.

Mick Bohan’s new-look Dublin team — hoping to put the demons of last year’s quarter-final defeat to bed — will be buoyed by their recent Leinster championship success. New talent has come to the fore in the absence of Sinead Goldrick, Niamh Collins and Ciara Trant, while Sinead Aherne’s involvement remains to be seen.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Kerry captain Siofra O'Shea. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

For Kerry, meanwhile, they’ll be looking to continue their remarkable rise — and prove that their Munster final defeat to Cork was but a blip. The fitness of captain Siofra O’Shea is a concern, but she has been named to start this evening.

Most close followers might tip 2022 All-Ireland finalists and Division 1 league champions Kerry to go all the way this year, but Dublin are the bookmakers’ favourites for Brendan Martin Cup glory once more. A bright start today would go a long way for either.

Advertisement

3. Can Donegal continue their resurgence?

It’s been a whirlwind 2023 for Maxi Curran’s side. They failed to put a single league point on the board as they were relegated from Division 1, but revived their season when they stunned Armagh in the Ulster final.

Curran said it was the “most satisfying” piece of silverware they had lifted through his six years at the helm. “We were completely wrote off coming into this. The league, the losses and the relegation; it was demoralising for sure. But for the girls and the group to keep coming back and going at it, they got their reward here today.”

They got their tactics right and just seemed to click. Plus, they were boosted by the respective returns of Niamh Hegarty and Tanya Kennedy.

Waterford provide a stern test today. Pat Sullivan’s side have enjoyed a decent year to date, though are without the injured Megan Dunford. This is a key battle, with both camps eyeing an early championship statement before facing under-pressure Meath.

4. How can Galway rediscover their early-season form?

Leah Scholes / INPHO Siobhán and Olivia Divilly dejected after the league final. Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The Tribe started the league in scintillating fashion, themselves and Kerry neck-in-neck for the most part. While last summer’s one-point quarter-final defeat to Meath was a sickening one for Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne’s team, they took great confidence from almost toppling the champions.

But a hammering by the Kingdom in the Division 1 final at Croke Park and a Connacht decider defeat to Mayo came as significant blows to their progress. Back-boned by their Kilkerrin-Clonberne contingent, they have one of the best panels in the country on paper and their attack can be unparalleled in full flight. They must use it wisely.

Cork pose a big threat at Pearse Stadium this evening. Fresh from their Munster success, Shane Ronayne’s side have been operating under the radar and will be hoping to bring back the glory days of 11 All-Ireland titles in 12 years. There’s been a real changing of the guard, but with Doireann O’Sullivan in a rich vein of form and the perfect blend of youth and experience struck, they’ll back themselves to succeed.

The Rebels and Galway will be tipped to advance from Group 4, with Tipperary the other team, but a result for either today would be a big advantage.

5. Just how open is the All-Ireland race?

Wide open. It really feels like anyone could win it, the sense that any team can ‘do a Meath’ ever present since the Royals surprised almost everyone but themselves and rose through the ranks to break the Dublin-Cork duopoly in 2020.

After much deliberation, former players Michelle Ryan (Waterford) and Caoimhe Marley Morgan (Armagh) both backed Kerry to triumph on The LGFA Preview Show this week.

Morgan’s native Armagh will again harbour huge hopes in Group 1. Their captain, Kelly Mallon, has made no secret of her firm beliefs that her team can win an All-Ireland.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kelly Mallon. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“Absolutely, yeah. I’ve no qualms in saying that at all,” she told The 42 before their Division 2 league final win over Laois. “We know our potential. I think it’s just a matter of being consistent with our performances and delivering on the big occasions. They’re the two things that we need to get better at.”

You can never write off Dublin or Cork, while Meath won’t give up their crown easy.

One big factor for teams is how much of an impact the AFLW might have. With 32 Irish players confirmed for the new season, most will represent their county but others are focused solely on their Australian exploits. Erika O’Shea has departed the Cork panel, but other big names like Aimee and Blaithin Mackin (Armagh), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally (Meath) are set to see out the inter-county season.

Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship fixtures

Group 1

Laois v Armagh; Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm

Group 2

Donegal v Waterford; Naomh Padraig Leifear, Lifford, 1pm

Group 3

Dublin v Kerry; Parnell Park, 5pm – Live on TG4

Group 4

Galway v Cork; Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm – Live on TG4

Other teams

Mayo (Group 1), Meath (Group 2), Cavan (Group 3), Tipperary (Group 4).