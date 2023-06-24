Khaadem produces 80-1 shock at Royal Ascot

KHAADEM CAUSED AN 80-1 upset in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Winner of the Stewards’ Cup in 2019, he was fourth in the corresponding race in 2020 but had always come up short when previously tried in Group One company.

Trained by Charlie Hills, he was given a typically patient ride by Jamie Spencer, who was recording his second big-priced winner of the week after the 50-1 success of Witch Hunter.

Highfield Princess, second in the King’s Stand on Tuesday, was prominent throughout leading one group, while The Astrologist and Kinross led the group on the far side.

The William Haggas-trained Sacred hit the front over a furlong out and it looked like she was just going to do enough to hold on, but Spencer had bided his time exquisitely and produced Khaadem to perfection.

Sacred was second, while the gallant Highfield Princess hung on for third.

