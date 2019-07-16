This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Khan says Pacquiao fight next provided Pac-Man emerges uninjured from Thurman clash

The Filipino will first square off with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman this Saturday night.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 5:02 PM
Manny Pacquiao, trainer Freddie Roach and Amir Khan in 2009.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

AMIR KHAN says a fight with former gym-mate Manny Pacquiao is “signed off and done”, and that it will take place in Saudi Arabia on 8 November provided Pac-Man emerges physically unscathed from Saturday’s eagerly anticipated welterweight showdown with undefeated American Keith Thurman.

The Bolton man [34-5, 21KOs], a previous sparring partner of Pacquiao [61-7-2, 39KOs] in Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, says he intends to square off with the Filipino future Hall-of-Famer whether Pacquiao wins, loses or draws against ‘One Time’ in Las Vegas.

Former two-time light-welterweight world champion Khan easily dispatched of undersized replacement Billy Dib in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last weekend, and speaking at a press conference in Bolton upon his return, the 32-year-old confirmed a long-sought-after clash with Pacquiao, 40, is set to take place in the same country’s capital city of Riyadh this winter.

“Signed off and done,” Khan told Talksport. “To get Manny Pacquiao is amazing.

To have him sign that dotted line is brilliant. No matter how he does against Thurman I still think it’s a big fight. It’s back in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh, on 8 November.

Khan, however, did concede that issues such as a rematch clause in either of Pacquiao or Thurman’s respective contracts, or a significant injury to Pac-Man, could still put paid to his dream fight.

“I hope it is him but we will have to look at back up plans,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to fight him. It’s the biggest fight out there for me.

“When I sparred him he was at his peak,” Khan added of the pair’s time in the Wild Card.

I got good rounds with him and did really well. I have probably sparred between 200 and 300 rounds with him. He has slowed down a bit.

Pacquiao faces outspoken and heavy-handed Florida native Thurman [28-0, 22KOs] for the WBA World welterweight title at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on Saturday night.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

