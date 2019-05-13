Liverpool defender finishes off scintillating Dutch team goal at Bray's Carlisle Grounds

THE NETHERLANDS SEALED their place in the semi-finals of the Uefa U17 European Championships yesterday thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Belgium.

Having come through Ireland’s group, Belgium faced the current holders at Bray Wanderers’ Carlisle Grounds.

Dutch U17 defender Ki-Jana Hoever (right). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Ajax pair Sontje Hansen and Anass Salah-Eddine had put the Dutch into a comfortable position with first-half goals, but it was their third that caught the eye.

After some beautiful one-touch football, forward Brian Brobbey burst past a couple of players and slipped Hansen through.

He cut the ball back for Ki-Jana Hoever, and the young Liverpool defender took an opponent out of the game with his clever first touch before blasting it into the back of the net.

France are also in the last four after hammering the Czech Republic 6-1, while it’s Italy v Portugal at Tolka Park (4.30pm) and Hungary v Spain at the Belfield Bowl (7pm) in the remaining quarter-finals today.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: