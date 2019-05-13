This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool defender finishes off scintillating Dutch team goal at Bray's Carlisle Grounds

The Netherlands booked their place in the Uefa U17 European Championships semi-finals, with Ki-Jana Hoever on the scoresheet.

By Ben Blake Monday 13 May 2019, 3:20 PM
53 minutes ago 1,845 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4632353

THE NETHERLANDS SEALED their place in the semi-finals of the Uefa U17 European Championships yesterday thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Belgium. 

Having come through Ireland’s group, Belgium faced the current holders at Bray Wanderers’ Carlisle Grounds. 

Netherlands Training - KNVB Sports Centre Dutch U17 defender Ki-Jana Hoever (right). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Ajax pair Sontje Hansen and Anass Salah-Eddine had put the Dutch into a comfortable position with first-half goals, but it was their third that caught the eye. 

After some beautiful one-touch football, forward Brian Brobbey burst past a couple of players and slipped Hansen through. 

He cut the ball back for Ki-Jana Hoever, and the young Liverpool defender took an opponent out of the game with his clever first touch before blasting it into the back of the net. 

France are also in the last four after hammering the Czech Republic 6-1, while it’s Italy v Portugal at Tolka Park (4.30pm) and Hungary v Spain at the Belfield Bowl (7pm) in the remaining quarter-finals today. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie