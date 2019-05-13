Liverpool defender finishes off scintillating Dutch team goal at Bray's Carlisle Grounds

THE NETHERLANDS SEALED their place in the semi-finals of the Uefa U17 European Championships yesterday thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Belgium.
Having come through Ireland’s group, Belgium faced the current holders at Bray Wanderers’ Carlisle Grounds.
Ajax pair Sontje Hansen and Anass Salah-Eddine had put the Dutch into a comfortable position with first-half goals, but it was their third that caught the eye.
After some beautiful one-touch football, forward Brian Brobbey burst past a couple of players and slipped Hansen through.
He cut the ball back for Ki-Jana Hoever, and the young Liverpool defender took an opponent out of the game with his clever first touch before blasting it into the back of the net.
👏 The build-up— UEFA.com (@UEFAcom) May 13, 2019
🤯 The skill
😲 The finish
🇳🇱 Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever 😎#U17EURO | @OnsOranje pic.twitter.com/lhnRoIaLU6
France are also in the last four after hammering the Czech Republic 6-1, while it’s Italy v Portugal at Tolka Park (4.30pm) and Hungary v Spain at the Belfield Bowl (7pm) in the remaining quarter-finals today.
