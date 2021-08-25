Kidney brings Mayo man Dever to London Irish on short-term deal

Jamie Dever pictured during his time on the books at Connacht.

Jamie Dever pictured during his time on the books at Connacht.

LONDON IRISH HAVE signed former Ireland U20 international Jamie Dever.

Ahead of their season opener against Worcester Warriors on 18 September, the Mayo native joins the Premiership side to provide front-row cover on a short-team deal.

Dever had been plying his trade in the US, where he has featured for Houston Sabercats, San Diego Legion and Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby since 2018.

The 28-year-old prop came through the Connacht academy and made his senior debut against Ospreys in 2014.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney, who has also signed English loosehead Ryan Bower, said: “We’re pleased to welcome both Jamie and Ryan to London Irish.

“With Facundo (Gigena) called into the Argentina squad and Luke (Green) and Tarek (Haffar) only just returning to pre-season training after their exploits with England U20’s, we’re a little bit light numbers-wise at prop, so to be able to add both players to the squad for the next few months will strengthen our options, both on match days and on a daily basis at Hazelwood.”