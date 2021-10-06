Kidney brings Redmond and ex-Munster prop Parker to London Irish

LONDON IRISH HAVE announced the signings of Cillian Redmond and Ciaran Parker ahead of their Premiership game at home to Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Redmond, a former Leinster ‘A’ wing who hails from Carlow, earns a contract with the Exiles after impressing while on trial.

Parker joins Declan Kidney’s side from Jersey Reds, although the former England U20 prop was also on loan at Leinster last season.

The 26-year-old previously had a three-year spell with Munster, which ended in the summer of 2020 after he had made a total of 13 appearances.

Kidney, London Irish’s director of rugby, said: “We’re pleased to welcome both of the guys to the squad.

“Cillian has impressed during his time with us and will strengthen our options on the wing. Ciaran provides us with extra options at tighthead in the wake of Lovejoy (Chawatama) picking up an injury in pre-season.”