Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Kidney brings Redmond and ex-Munster prop Parker to London Irish

The Exiles have added to their squad ahead of Saturday’s game against Leicester Tigers in the Premiership.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,773 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5567234
Parker spent three years on Munster's books.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Parker spent three years on Munster's books.
Parker spent three years on Munster's books.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LONDON IRISH HAVE announced the signings of Cillian Redmond and Ciaran Parker ahead of their Premiership game at home to Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Redmond, a former Leinster ‘A’ wing who hails from Carlow, earns a contract with the Exiles after impressing while on trial.

Parker joins Declan Kidney’s side from Jersey Reds, although the former England U20 prop was also on loan at Leinster last season.

The 26-year-old previously had a three-year spell with Munster, which ended in the summer of 2020 after he had made a total of 13 appearances.

Kidney, London Irish’s director of rugby, said: “We’re pleased to welcome both of the guys to the squad.

“Cillian has impressed during his time with us and will strengthen our options on the wing. Ciaran provides us with extra options at tighthead in the wake of Lovejoy (Chawatama) picking up an injury in pre-season.”

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie