5 key tactical decisions facing John Kiely and Brian Cody

1. Use of the bench

GIVEN THE TEMPERATURE on Sunday is expected to hit the high 20s, both managers might end up using their bench earlier than expected as players tire.

It goes without saying that Limerick’s hand will be seriously weakened if Cian Lynch misses out due to an ankle problem. Lynch’s likely absence removes some of the selection headache facing John Kiely. He will most likely start with Graeme Mulcahy and hold Peter Casey in reserve alongside David Reidy and Cathal O’Neill to give them some attacking punch off the bench.

Between half-time and the hour mark against Galway, Limerick had only scored once from play. Reidy rescued them in the semi-final with three points and was fouled for a converted free.

Outside of TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody, Kilkenny have mixed and matched their attacking options around them this season. Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan – who has four goals in the championship – look certain to start after recent strong form.

That leaves a battle for the final spot between Padraig Walsh, Walter Walsh, John Donnelly and Richie Leahy. The unlucky three will provide serious impetus off the bench in the second-half. And could Richie Hogan get game-time amid reports he’s flying it in training?

2. Kilkenny’s defensive match-ups

The big question from a Kilkenny perspective is who marks Aaron Gillane? The Limerick sharpshooter is frontrunner for Hurler of the Year after scoring six from play against Galway.

Gillane looked unmarkable that afternoon, even in the company of Daithi Burke. Every ball that went inside he made stick and, more often than not, swung over the bar.

Cody has options. Will he use Huw Lawlor’s aerial ability and pace? Or risk Mikey Butler’s lack of height? Tommy Walsh is another alternative, although he’s expected to match-up with Mulcahy.

Aaron Gillane's aerial threat is a major concern for Kilkenny. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

He might prefer to use Lawlor on Seamus Flanagan given he tends to play more centrally.

Paddy Deegan is the obvious candidate to track Geraroid Hegarty, while Mikey Carey looks suited to Tom Morrissey. The Limerick pair scored just a point apiece in the semi-final. They tend to score heavily on All-Ireland final day and Kilkenny will be heavily reliant on Deegan and Carey shutting them down.

3. Centre-back questions

As much as they can, both teams will look to release Declan Hannon and Richie Reid to sit in front of their full-back lines.

Much of Kilkenny’s pre-game tactical discussions must have zoned in on occupying Hannon. In the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final when they beat the Treaty, Donnelly dropped from the corner to centre-forward to free up TJ Reid in a floating role at midfield.

Brian Cody may well opt for a similar tactic. He could use a scoring threat like Ryan, Mullen or Eoin Cody at 11 and give Reid a free role where he can spray points from distance. That would ask questions of Hannon.

Likewise, Limerick will target Richie Reid. While he’s powerful in the air and a great distributor of the ball, has he natural defensive instincts? How will he react if Kyle Hayes comes deep for possession and runs at him?

He’ll be reluctant to follow Hayes too far out the field, given the threat of Gillane and Flanagan inside. Leaving too much space in front of that duo is asking for trouble.

4. How do Limerick handle TJ Reid?

As mentioned above, Reid did damage against Limerick in that 2019 game.

Limerick tend to stick with their back six without putting a dedicating marker to follow the danger man around the field. They believe in their system. They relied on the structure when faced with Tony Kelly and will do the same with Reid.

TJ Reid was back to his best in the semi-final. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

If the Ballyhale Shamrocks ace does spent a lot of time around the middle third, Will O’Donoghue could be tasked with closing him down, or dropping back to cover space.

Hannon and Diarmaid Byrnes in particular will hold their ground, so expect to see Reid playing a free role from 12 or 11. At other stages he’ll drift inside and they’ll look to target him with long balls. If Kilkenny are to win this game, they’ll need a huge game from their talisman.

5. Will Kilkenny push up on Limerick’s puck-outs?

In 2019, Kilkenny conceded the puck-out and dropped Donnelly and Walter Walsh to clog up space in front of Hegarty and Morrissey.

Pushing up today would leave gaps for Limerick’s half-forwards to move into and collect Nickie Quaid’s arrowed deliveries.

It’s likely the Cats will opt for a similar tactic here. They’ll allow Quaid go short to his full-back line and aim to crowd the middle third when the delivery goes long, or engage Limerick physically as they try to play it through the lines.

