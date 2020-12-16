Kieran Donaghy joins Kieran McGeeney's backroom team in Armagh

KERRY LEGEND Kieran Donaghy will be part of the Armagh senior footballers’ backroom team in 2021, the county have confirmed.

The Irish News first reported, earlier this week, that the four-time Al-Ireland winner would link up with Kieran McGeeney for the upcoming season.

“I am delighted to welcome Kieran to our coaching team,” says McGeeney. “He brings a wealth of experience and skill and he will be a valued addition to the excellent team of committed people that are driving this team forward.

“Our players will benefit enormously from his insights and presence and I believe this is a positive development for Armagh GAA particularly as we look towards 2021.”