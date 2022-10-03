Donaghy calls report of imminent Roscommon appointment 'absolute rubbish'

KIERAN DONAGHY HAS poured cold water over a report that he was set to be appointed as the new Roscommon senior football manager.

The Kerry legend, who is currently part of the Armagh backroom team, described the Connacht Telegraph’s story linking him to the role as “absolute rubbish.”

Donaghy was reportedly set to take over from Anthony Cunningham with Paul Galvin part of his ticket.

He added on Twitter: “I did not speak to one single person associated with Roscommon GAA.

“What has happened to fact checking a story these days?” he added. “WhatsApp rumours are a scary thing.”

Donaghy made a big impression in Kieran McGeeney’s set-up this year as coach and looks set to remain part of the set-up next season.