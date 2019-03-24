This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We wanted something the whole town could get behind': Kieran Donaghy's Tralee Warriors crowned basketball champions

The Kerry ace led the charge as Tralee won the 2019 Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,258 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4559009
Donaghy and his 3-year-old daughter Lola Rose celebrate together.
Image: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE
Donaghy and his 3-year-old daughter Lola Rose celebrate together.
Donaghy and his 3-year-old daughter Lola Rose celebrate together.
Image: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

IT WAS A night to savour for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Sunday, as the Kerry club were crowned Basketball Ireland Super League champions for 2019.

A rollercoaster ride throughout this season saw dreams come to fruition, with the Warriors seeing off defending champions UCD Marian 88-73 in front of a home crowd at the Tralee Sports Complex.

The Kerry men came through one of the toughest finishing runs to a season ever, meeting Templeogue a fortnight ago at home, going on to a double header weekend against Neptune and Moycullen, before finishing with an incredible double-header weekend against UCD Marian.

Former Kerry inter-county star Kieran Donaghy led his side’s charge, with the 36-year-old admitting that yesterday’s initial 84-89 overtime win was pivotal in the Warrior’s crowning moment on Sunday.

Garvey's Warriors Tralee v UCD Marian - Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague Tralee defeated 2018 champions UCD Marian this weekend. Source: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

“Last night was the winning of it really,” Donaghy reflected afterwards.

“We finished with five Tralee lads on the floor last night with other lads in foul trouble and that win, that overtime win, was the winning of it. We knew we had the sixth man in the crowd down here tonight.

“This is what we wanted when we started this. We wanted something the whole town could get behind and it’s been a long road, a tough journey of ups and downs, but we got here.”

Tralee’s head coach Pat Price said that dreams had become reality for the Warrior’s with their dramatic victory on Sunday night in front of their own supporters in Tralee.

“If you don’t dream it won’t happen and we have been dreaming about this moment all season,” he said.

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen by accident. I’m delighted for them they’ve earned it and that’s how it should happen – you should earn it.

“UCD were defending champions and they weren’t going to roll over, but I’m just so happy and proud of the lads.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie