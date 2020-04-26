Galway and Corofin stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald announces retirement

KIERAN FITZGERALD HAS called time on a glittering career with Corofin and Galway at the age of 39. Fitzgerald enjoyed a lengthy and remarkably successful career, which yielded a senior All-Ireland medal with Galway in 2001 along with four All-Ireland club titles with Corofin.

Fitzgerald earned an All-Star in his Sam Maguire-winning year of 2001, and his club offered his career a medal-laden epilogue after announcing his inter-county retirement in 2011.

He bows out having played a role in Corofin’s historic, three-in-a-row All-Ireland final win over Kilcoo earlier this year, and has also won 14 Galway championship titles and seven Connacht crowns.

Fitzgerald confirmed his retirement in a statement to the Tuam Herald.

“It’s hard to put into words the enjoyment and satisfaction I have experienced while playing the sport I love for over 30 years.

It was an absolute honour to play for Corofin GAA Club and for Galway. Although we had ups and downs, I loved it and if I could do it all again – I would!

“I am continually overwhelmed and humbled by the support and goodwill I have received down through the years from all corners of the GAA community both in good times and bad….to my teammates, the memories of standing arm-in-arm in the warm-up area underneath the Hogan Stand, with a feeling of total contentment and togetherness, after achieving our ultimate goals will be my most abiding memory and they are the ones I will miss the most.

“Finally, the GAA is my identity and it’s embedded in my DNA. I look forward to repaying the faith that Corofin GAA Club invested in me over the years, and in whatever way I can assist the next generation in making their dreams become a reality too, I will.”