Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 26 April, 2020
Galway and Corofin stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald announces retirement

The 39-year-old won four All-Ireland titles with his club in a career spanning four decades.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,976 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5084250
Kieran Fitzgerald in action for Corofin against Nemo Rangers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kieran Fitzgerald in action for Corofin against Nemo Rangers.
Kieran Fitzgerald in action for Corofin against Nemo Rangers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KIERAN FITZGERALD HAS called time on a glittering career with Corofin and Galway at the age of 39. Fitzgerald enjoyed a lengthy and remarkably successful career, which yielded a senior All-Ireland medal with Galway in 2001 along with four All-Ireland club titles with Corofin. 

Fitzgerald earned an All-Star in his Sam Maguire-winning year of 2001, and his club offered his career a medal-laden epilogue after announcing his inter-county retirement in 2011. 

He bows out having played a role in Corofin’s historic, three-in-a-row All-Ireland final win over Kilcoo earlier this year, and has also won 14 Galway championship titles and seven Connacht crowns. 

Fitzgerald confirmed his retirement in a statement to the Tuam Herald

“It’s hard to put into words the enjoyment and satisfaction I have experienced while playing the sport I love for over 30 years.

 It was an absolute honour to play for Corofin GAA Club and for Galway. Although we had ups and downs, I loved it and if I could do it all again – I would!

“I am continually overwhelmed and humbled by the support and goodwill I have received down through the years from all corners of the GAA community both in good times and bad….to my teammates, the memories of standing arm-in-arm in the warm-up area underneath the Hogan Stand, with a feeling of total contentment and togetherness, after achieving our ultimate goals will be my most abiding memory and they are the ones I will miss the most.

“Finally, the GAA is my identity and it’s embedded in my DNA. I look forward to repaying the faith that Corofin GAA Club invested in me over the years, and in whatever way I can assist the next generation in making their dreams become a reality too, I will.”

