Monaghan's Kieran Hughes retires from inter-county duty

MONAGHAN ARE PLANNING for life in 2024 without the services of long-serving Kieran Hughes, who has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

In an interview in The Irish News with fellow Scotstown member and broadcaster Grainne McIlwaine, Hughes said, “Lots of people retire who are content with their decision. I don’t think I will ever be content with it. I’m 34 in February and definitely feel there is another couple of years there.”

However, he feels his body is no longer able to deal with the demands of the intercounty scene.

Advertisement

Hughes was drafted into the Monaghan senior set up in 2009, after receiving a letter to his house sent by then-manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney in later 2008.

His career was dogged by injuries and he had both his knees operated on in 2011.

Perhaps his finest moment came in the Ulster final in 2013. Playing against defending All-Ireland champions Donegal, he gave his marker Eamonn McGee a torrid time in scoring three points from play.

His football was still of the highest quality as he produced typical eye-catching performances in the Ulster club for Scotstown this winter.

In previous years he also showed his impressive versatility in playing full-back under Mattie McGleenan and had various spells at midfield.

His speciality was the long-range point from distance, something he showcased beautifully in the Ulster semi-final win over Trillick.

Hughes’ brother Darren – 36 – has already confirmed he is returning to Monaghan duty for 2024, as has fellow veterans Conor McManus and Karl O’Connell. Doubts remain however on Rory Beggan, who is awaiting trials for American football, while young forward Karl Gallagher has signed for Adelaide Crows in Australian Rules Football.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that Richard Donnelly is to take a year out from county football with Tyrone.