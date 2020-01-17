This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marmion returns for Connacht as Friend seeks win in France

The Irish international is back after a two-month absence

By Garry Doyle Friday 17 Jan 2020, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,705 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4969171
Marmion returns from a back injury.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Marmion returns from a back injury.
Marmion returns from a back injury.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KIERAN MARMION IS back from a back injury. That was the key news in today’s announcement ahead of Sunday’s dead rubber against Montpellier (kick off 3.15pm).

The Irish international scrum-half last played for Connacht in November, when he picked up a knock against Ospreys. Elsewhere, Jack Carty is retained at out-half, while Bundee Aki and Kyle Godwin form the midfield partnership, with the back-three consisting of full-back Tiernan O’Halloran, and wings, John Porch and Matt Healy.

In the pack, Dave Heffernan’s fine week continues as he follows up his Irish call-up with a place in Andy Friend’s starting XV. Paddy McAllister and Dominic Robertson McCoy comprise the remaining spots in the front-row.

Joe Maksymiw and Gavin Thornbury form the second row partnership, while Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga’a and Jarrad Butler, the captain, will start in the back row.

We had a great win over Montpellier in the opening round but we are under no illusion that the return leg will be a huge challenge,” said Friend. “We have picked a strong side and are aiming to win the game and regain some momentum ahead of an important block of games coming in the Pro14.

 
“We are delighted to see Kieran Marmion back from injury. He has worked really hard to get back on the field. His experience alongside Jack Carty, will be a boost to us on Sunday.”

A win for Andy Friend’s team would be their third in the campaign and would leave them third in the pool. Should they lose, they could still finish third, providing they deny Montpellier a bonus point and pick up one of their own.

 
Connacht:

Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Paddy McAllister, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson McCoy; Joe Maksymiw, Gavin Thornbury; Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Denis Buckley, Conor Kenny, Niall Murray, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie