Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Connacht boosted as Ireland scrum-half Marmion commits future to the province

The 27-year-old has played more than 160 times for Connacht since his debut in 2011.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 11:05 AM
50 minutes ago 1,964 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4896993
Kieran Marmion: staying put.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kieran Marmion: staying put.
Kieran Marmion: staying put.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KIERAN MARMION HAS pledged his future to Connacht by extending his contract in the west.

The province announced this morning that the 27-year-old scrum-half has signed a new deal that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

On the back of his omission from Ireland’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Marmion had been the subject of recent speculation over a move abroad.

However, that prospect has now been suppressed by his decision to put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension with a team for whom he debuted in 2011.

“Kieran has been an outstanding player for Connacht and for Ireland,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend. “He is a diligent professional and through his hard work he has progressed through the Connacht academy and on to play for Ireland. His progress demonstrates the support that is available to players through our academy pathway.

“Kieran’s commitment to Connacht for a further three seasons demonstrates his ambition to contribute at provincial and international level in the coming years. His signing also ensures that we continue to retain a squad equipped to compete at the highest level of European club rugby.”

Marmion, who has played more than 160 times for Connacht, has been capped 27 times by Ireland. His international debut came against Argentina in 2014.

Paul Dollery
