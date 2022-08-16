Kieran McGeeney set for ninth consecutive season as Armagh manager

KIERAN MCGEENEY WILL return as Armagh senior football manager for 2023.

A statement from the Orchard county last night confirmed the news, meaning a ninth consecutive season at the helm for McGeeney.

It read: “At tonight’s Armagh County Board meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kieran McGeeney continue as Senior Inter-County Football Manager for 2023.”

‘Geezer’ succeeded Paul Grimley as manager back in 2015.

He led his side to the All-Ireland quarter-final this summer after an impressive run through the qualifiers, but they exited to eventual finalists Galway on penalties.

“It’s cruel,” he said afterwards. “Tough on the boys in there and you feel for them, you really do, but it’s a tough mistress. That’s why I have all the grey hair.”

McGeeney captained Armagh to a historic first and only All-Ireland title in 2002, and also won three All-Stars through a colourful 15-year playing career.

He previously managed Kildare, guiding the Lilywhites to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2010 having taken the reins from ’07 to ’13.

“Armagh is a great football county, it is tough to stay up there with the rest of them,” he added after that last-eight defeat to Galway, who later fell to Kerry in the final.

“But sometimes we can get a wee bit carried away with our history. Our team won seven Ulsters and one All-Ireland and we won seven outside of that.

“It’s a tough ask to get up to the top, it takes a couple of years. But the group out there, I’ll be honest with you, they are better footballers than we ever were. But you need a wee bit of luck.”

Kingdom great Kieran Donaghy has been involved in McGeeney’s backroom team of late, along with Armagh stalwarts Ciaran McKeever and Ciaran McKinney.