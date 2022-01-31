'Kieran McGeeney will look at it and say, 'This is so achievable''

ARMAGH’S SHOCK WIN against Dublin on Saturday night prompted concerns over the form of Dessie Farrell’s team, but also excitement around the rapidly improving Orchard County.

After the opening weekend of Division 1 fare, Armagh sit proudly on top of the table.

Rian O’Neill’s heroics up front lit up Croke Park, Rory Grugan caused major damage in a link role at centre-forward and a number of youngster made their mark on the big stage.

On the first episode of The42 GAA Weekly of the new season, the conversation turned to Armagh’s prospects for the rest of the year.

“I’m a big fan of Kieran McGeeney,” said Marc Ó Sé. “I think he’s a very good coach and manager.

“So it’ll be very interesting to see where Armagh are going to go in this National League. I thought last year didn’t help them in the sense that it was a condensed league, and then they were playing Ulster teams.

“When last have Armagh played in Croke Park? They were absolutely delighted to be taking on the Dubs in Croke Park on Saturday night. It’s huge experience for those guys.

“And I’m sure that they’ll want to get back there again and taste that experience because they don’t get to play in Croke Park as much as the likes of Dublin do.

The Kerry legend continued: “So they they’ve gone up there and beaten beaten the Dubs in Croke Park. And I’m sure it’s something that Kieran McGeeney will be harping on to them the next few months, ‘Let’s get back up there.’”

Facing Donegal in the opening round of the Ulster SFC later in the year will provide a stern examination of how far they’ve travelled as they bid to win a first provincial title since 2008.

“So I think the biggest test obviously is going to be that first round against Donegal and they’ve a huge opportunity now,” Ó Sé added.

“They’re in bonus territory, they’re top of the National League, keep tipping away at those league games, keep getting good performances, and put yourself in a position where you can really take on Donegal in the first round of the championship.

“And you know, the way Donegal are going as well, I think Kieran McGeeney will look at it and say, ‘This is so achievable. This is we can get to where we want to go with some hard work.

“But the big thing is like say if you’re taking on Donegal in the championship, we’ve been saying now for a few years, the quality that Donegal have but they don’t seem to be able to produce it for some reason or another.”

