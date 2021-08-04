McGeeney agrees to extension as Armagh boss

KIERAN MCGEENEY WILL remain in charge of Armagh for the 2022 campaign after a one-year extension to his term was ratified by the county board last night.

It will be the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain’s eighth season in charge of the Orchard County, while he was involved for a year as coach under Paul Grimley in 2014.

Armagh went down to Monaghan in a high-scoring Ulster semi-final last month, while they retained their Division 1 status after a relegation play-off win over Roscommon in the league.

Armagh failed to win an Ulster championship game for the first four years of his tenure, before wins over Down (2019), Derry (2020) and Antrim (2021). They haven’t reached a provincial decider since 2008.

Armagh agreed to an initial two-year term with McGeeney in 2019, which included the option of a one-year extension that has been triggered.

“At the first physical meeting in over a year, Armagh County Committee met outdoors at the AG and agreed to ratify Kieran McGeeney for the 2022 season,” an Armagh GAA statement read.

