Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 4 August 2021
Advertisement

McGeeney agrees to extension as Armagh boss

It will be Kieran McGeeney’s eighth year in charge of his native county.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 905 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5514228
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KIERAN MCGEENEY WILL remain in charge of Armagh for the 2022 campaign after a one-year extension to his term was ratified by the county board last night. 

It will be the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain’s eighth season in charge of the Orchard County, while he was involved for a year as coach under Paul Grimley in 2014.

Armagh went down to Monaghan in a high-scoring Ulster semi-final last month, while they retained their Division 1 status after a relegation play-off win over Roscommon in the league. 

Armagh failed to win an Ulster championship game for the first four years of his tenure, before wins over Down (2019), Derry (2020) and Antrim (2021). They haven’t reached a provincial decider since 2008.

Armagh agreed to an initial two-year term with McGeeney in 2019, which included the option of a one-year extension that has been triggered. 

“At the first physical meeting in over a year, Armagh County Committee met outdoors at the AG and agreed to ratify Kieran McGeeney for the 2022 season,” an Armagh GAA statement read. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie