Armagh boss slapped with four-week sideline ban in wake of match against Clare

Kieran McGeeney with his Armagh players before last month's Dr McKenna Cup final.

Kieran McGeeney with his Armagh players before last month's Dr McKenna Cup final.

KIERAN MCGEENEY HAS been hit with a four-week ban and won’t be on the sideline for Armagh’s Division Two showdown against Donegal on Saturday night.

The Armagh manager’s transgression during his team’s drawn Allianz League game against Clare in Pairc Esler, Newry on 3 February incurred the wrath of the GAA’s disciplinary chiefs and he watched yesterday’s 1-15 to 0-12 victory over Tipperary from the event control room in the Athletic Grounds.

It’s understood McGeeney has accepted the punishment, which is effectively a two-game ban.

The 2002 All-Ireland winning captain was only allowed to join his players in the changing-room after what was Armagh’s first league win of the season.

McGeeney was on the sideline for the defeat by Meath two weeks ago (10 February) as the ban had not been imposed at that stage.

He will miss Armagh’s Division Two showdown with Donegal in Ballybofey on Saturday night, and is then free to return to the sideline for the home clash with Fermanagh on 16 March.

In 2017 McGeeney served a 12-week ban for an altercation with a linesman during a league game against Antrim, which included sitting in the stands for the Ulster SFC opener against Down. This time it’s not so serious.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: