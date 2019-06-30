This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGeeney: 'When you're infallible, you never learn from your mistakes'

The Armagh boss wasn’t happy with referee Maurice Deegan’s performance during Saturday’s loss to Mayo.

By Cian Roche Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 12:11 PM
11 minutes ago 608 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4703694
Referee Maurice Deegan (left) and Kieran McGeeney exchanges words after full time.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Referee Maurice Deegan (left) and Kieran McGeeney exchanges words after full time.
Referee Maurice Deegan (left) and Kieran McGeeney exchanges words after full time.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

“WHEN YOU’RE INFALLIBLE, you never learn from your mistakes.”

This was the assessment of referee Maurice Deegan’s performance from Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney following his side’s All-Ireland qualifier exit at the hands of Mayo on Saturday evening.

The Orchard County lost out by just a point after perhaps the match of the qualifiers thus far, as James Horan’s side continue their long and winding road to Croke Park.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, McGeeney couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“It’s gutting,” he said. “We fully expected to put in a performance. We thought it was well within our capabilities to get a victory and it just seemed to escape us at the end. Time ran out.”

He then turned his attention to the amount of stoppages added on at the end of the match and tried to make sense of the decision in calculating the additional minutes.

“When you’re infallible, you never learn from your mistakes. That’s the only way I can put it.

“The fellas did everything that was asked of them. I think they put their heart and soul into it and played a lovely brand of football.

“They really go at teams, but they don’t get rewarded for it.

We had four minutes of extra-time there, with maybe 10 or 11 head injuries. That’s nothing to do with Mayo or James [Horan], that’s not his call. That’s the man in the middle.

“There were more stoppages in that game. But listen, you can’t take away from Mayo. They lost Lee Keegan, one of the best players in the country. They were still able to push on.”

Pushed by Sky reporter Damian Lawlor as to whether he would be able to vent his frustrations with officials in GAA HQ, he said:

“No, that’s not the way it works.

Thankfully there’s a change with the top referees, and hopefully someone will come in and start making it a two-way conversation.

“Most of the referees out there are really good people. I’ve talked to a few of them, they really want to move things on. Some, we’ll probably never be best friends.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie