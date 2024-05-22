Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. Alamy Stock Photo
Top Boss

Fermanagh's McKenna scoops Manager of the Year award after Ipswich promotion

The 38-year-old helped Ipswich return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.
8.43am, 22 May 2024
343
1

IPSWICH MANAGER KIERAN McKenna has been named as the League Managers Association’s manager of the year.

The 38-year-old has been recognised by the association after guiding Ipswich to promotion back to the Premier League after a 22-year absence this season.

It was the club’s second successive promotion under McKenna, who having taken charge at Portman Road in December 2021 has emerged as one of the brightest young managerial talents in the English game.

Such has been his success that he has been mentioned as a potential target for other clubs including Brighton and Chelsea.

The award was announced by the LMA on Tuesday.

A post on X read: “Congratulations to @IpswichTown manager Kieran McKenna for winning the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy and becoming the LMA Manager of the Year.”

Pep Guardiola won the Premier League award after Manchester City’s title win, while Liverpool’s Matt Beard scooped the Women’s Super League award.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     