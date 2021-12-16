Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 16 December 2021
Galway's three-time Irish Senior champion Kieran Molloy turns professional with Top Rank

The Oughterard BC man joins Michael Conlan, Kurt Walker and the man whom he edged out in the 2019 Senior final, Paddy Donovan, on Bob Arum’s books.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 5:28 PM
Kieran Molloy celebrates his 2019 Irish Senior final victory over Paddy Donovan, now his Top Rank stablemate.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY SOUTHPAW KIERAN Molloy has turned professional with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and will debut as a light-middleweight in 2022.

Molloy, 23, is a three-time Irish senior champion and has been involved in Ireland’s High Performance for the last eight years, representing his country on several occasions at major international tournaments. The Oughterard BC man took bronze at the 2018 EU Championships and most recently captained Ireland at the European U22 Championships in Italy.

Long earmarked as an Olympic prospect — especially after he edged fellow Top Rank prospect, the Andy Lee-trained Paddy Donovan, in the 2019 Irish Senior final — Molloy had his Tokyo plans ruined by Ireland’s eventual bronze medalist at this summer’s Games, Aidan Walsh, who beat the Galway man in the 2020 edition of the Seniors (staged in November 2019).

The hard-hitting Molloy will be managed by the Conlan brothers, promotional stablemate Michael and former professional world-title challenger Jamie, in the paid ranks.

He becomes the second high-profile Irish amateur to sign with Conlan Boxing and Top Rank in recent weeks following Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker’s move to the pros last month.

