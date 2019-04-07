This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Corofin defender and Ballyhale Shamrocks ace take Club Player of the Year awards

Kieran Molloy and Adrian Mullen were honoured on Saturday night in Croke Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 11:47 AM
36 minutes ago 1,206 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580729

pjimage (7) (7) Kieran Molloy and Adrian Mullen enjoyed stellar seasons for their clubs.

KIERAN MOLLOY OF Corofin and Ballyhale Shamrocks forward Adrian Mullen have been named AIB Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year respectively.

Molloy, one of seven Corofin players honoured on the Club Team of the Year, won his second All-Ireland club medal on St Patrick’s Day with the Galway kingpins.

He enjoyed an outstanding Connacht final against Ballintubber and kicked a point in the All-Ireland final victory over Dr Crokes.

AIB GAA Club Player 2018/19 Awards Kieran Molloy of Corofin with his AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year Award. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Mullen, meanwhile, bagged 2-11 from play on Ballyhale’s run to Leinster and All-Ireland glory.

He dispatched 2-1 from play against Ballyboden in the provincial decider and added 0-5 in the All-Ireland final win against St Thomas.

AIB GAA Club Player 2018/19 Awards Adrian Mullen of Ballyhale Shamrocks with his AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year award. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

The pair were presented with their awards in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

