Corofin defender and Ballyhale Shamrocks ace take Club Player of the Year awards

Kieran Molloy and Adrian Mullen enjoyed stellar seasons for their clubs.

KIERAN MOLLOY OF Corofin and Ballyhale Shamrocks forward Adrian Mullen have been named AIB Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year respectively.

Molloy, one of seven Corofin players honoured on the Club Team of the Year, won his second All-Ireland club medal on St Patrick’s Day with the Galway kingpins.

He enjoyed an outstanding Connacht final against Ballintubber and kicked a point in the All-Ireland final victory over Dr Crokes.

Kieran Molloy of Corofin with his AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year Award. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Mullen, meanwhile, bagged 2-11 from play on Ballyhale’s run to Leinster and All-Ireland glory.

He dispatched 2-1 from play against Ballyboden in the provincial decider and added 0-5 in the All-Ireland final win against St Thomas.

Adrian Mullen of Ballyhale Shamrocks with his AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year award. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

The pair were presented with their awards in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

